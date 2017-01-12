Trabaho at hindi selfie

Nakakalungkot na nakakaalarma ang inaasal ng mga kababayan nating nagta-talent (read: extra) sa mga palabas. Parang pinaliliit kasi nila ang kanilang mundo.
Meron lang silang hindi magustuhan tungkol sa isang artista ay parang mayhawak na silang baril sa paglalabas ng mga komentong negatibo sa social media. Kaliwa’t kanang pintas at paghusga na ang kanilang ginagawa.
Kailangan nang kumilos ngayon ang mga talent coordinator at talent caster, kailangan na nilang rolyohan ng paalala ang mga kinukuha nilang talents sa palabas sa telebisyon at pelikula, ang kanilang ahensiya ang mapuputukan dahil sa hindi kagandahang asal ng mga kinukuha nilang extra.
Hindi na basta-basta ang talent fee ngayon ng mga nagta-talent, inaabot na rin nang libuhan ang bayad sa kanila sa bawat shooting-taping, kapag may mahahabang dayalog ay may dagdag pa nga ang kanilang bayad.
Pero paano uli kukunin ang mga talents na naglalabas ng mga kapintasan ng mga artistang nakakatrabaho nila? Anong pasaporte ang kanilang hawak para ipagban-duhan sa social media ang mga diumano’y hindi kagan-dahang ugali ng mga personalidad?
Sa halip na magpasalamat sila dahil meron silang trabahong nakatutulong nang malaki sa kanilang kabuhayan ay pinipintasan pa nila ang mga bumibida, sinong prodyuser ang magtitiwala pa uli sa mga ganu’ng klase ng tao, liliit nang liliit ang kanilang mundo.
Biktima ng ganyan si Coco Martin. Ariba ng isang extra ay suplado raw pala sa personal ang magaling na aktor. Ni hindi raw malapitan para sa pakikipag-selfie. Naninigaw raw ng mga extra si Coco Martin kapag hindi nakukuha ng mga ito ang kailangang gawin sa eksena.
Ni hindi man lang nagsaliksik ang ekstrang nagreklamo. Kung ginawa nito ang pagtatanung-tanong ay malalaman nito na hindi lang bumibida sa Ang Probinsiyano si Coco kundi miyembro rin ng creative team ng palabas.
At nasa linya sila ng trabaho, walang lugar ang pakikipag-picture taking habang gumigiling ang mga camera, puwede lang masunod ang kanilang gusto kapag nag-pack-up na ang produksiyon.
Natural, dahil kaayusan ng taping ang isa pang posisyong pinahahalagahan ni Coco Martin, ang mahihinang kumuha ng instruction sa eksena ay siguradong mapagsasabihan.
Mali ba ‘yun? Trabaho ang ipinunta nila sa taping, hindi pakikipag-selfie, hindi pamamasyal sa park.
*****
Napakadaling humusga. Ang sarap-sarap makisali sa mga usapan kahit hindi naman natin alam kung ano ang puno at dulo ng isyu. Ganu’n kadalasan ang nangyayari sa social media. Makasawsaw lang. Ganu’n lang kasimple.
Basta na lang uupakan nang walang patumangga ang mga personalidad nang dahil lang sa reaksiyon o kuwentong inilalabas nila sa kanilang mga social media accounts.
Tulad na lang ni Liza Soberano, isang batambatang kaluluwa na wala ni sa hinagap ang magyabang at mambagsak ng kanyang kapwa, pero pinupuntirya pa rin.
Kasi nga ay sikat siya, kasi nga ay matagumpay siya, kasi nga ay maraming naiinggit sa kasalukuyang estado ng kanyang career.
Nang dahil lang ba naman sa isang branded bag na nagpaluha sa kanya ay puwede nang tawagin sa kung anu-anong pangalan ang young actress? E, hindi naman ang mamahaling bag ang naging dahilan ng pagluha niya, kundi ang matinding effort ng nagbigay sa kanya.
Tama bang husgahan na agad si Liza Soberano na hindi karapat-dapat tularan ng mga kabataan dahil materyosa siya?
Sana naman ay nag-isip muna ang nanakit sa damdamin ng dalaga. Sana man lang ay nilaliman nito ang pag-intindi, hindi ‘yung basta na lang mangangampanya ito na hindi dapat maging role model si Liza Soberano dahil sa pagiging materialistic kuno.
Ganu’n lang, materyosa na agad-agad, hindi ba puwedeng bigyan ng pagpapahalaga ang ibinigay na importansiya ni Liza Soberano sa gumawa ng paraan para maregaluhan siya ng bag na matagal na niyang pinapangarap?
By: Cristy Fermin
Right here is the right web site for anybody who wishes to understand this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need laugh out loud). You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that has been written about for ages. Great stuff, just excellent!
7rMyHY Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Much thanks again.
Thanks for another wonderful article. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such a perfect way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
This blog is no doubt awesome additionally factual. I have found helluva helpful advices out of it. I ad love to visit it again soon. Thanks a bunch!
we came across a cool web page that you may possibly appreciate. Take a look for those who want
Major thanks for the blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Im obliged for the article post. Fantastic.
Im thankful for the article.Thanks Again. Cool.
you might have a terrific blog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Google. You have made my day! Thank you again
spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife
pretty useful stuff, overall I think this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
It as enormous that you are getting thoughts from this post
Very interesting subject, thanks for putting up.
It as actually a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
You ave made some good points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
I value the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
just me or do some of the comments look like they are
result of concerns relating to your in basic dental remedy?
I truly appreciate this article post. Really Great.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this article plus the rest of the website is also very good.
Really informative post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Precisely what I was looking for, thankyou for posting.
When are you going to post again? You really entertain a lot of people!
It as hard to find experienced people for this subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very great post.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really thank you! Really Great.
It as genuinely very complicated in this active life to listen news on TV, thus I only use the web for that purpose, and obtain the hottest information.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful article. Thanks for supplying this info.
Utterly indited content material, Really enjoyed studying.
Im obliged for the article. Keep writing.
With Certified Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is traditionally made from
What kind of camera was used? That is definitely a really good superior quality.
There is definately a lot to learn about this issue. I really like all of the points you ave made.
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.
online payday loans fast illustrious click this link now
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Much thanks again. Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Cool.
There is certainly a great deal to learn about this topic. I really like all the points you ave made.
There is definately a great deal to know about this subject. I love all the points you made.
I relish, result in I found exactly what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Very neat article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Im grateful for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks