Trabaho at hindi selfie

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Claire Bautista
Cristy Fer Minute!ENTERTAINMENTEntertainment
1.2K
0
sample-ad

ENTERTAINMENT - Coco (Facebook account)Nakakalungkot na nakakaalarma ang inaasal ng mga kababayan nating nagta-talent (read: extra) sa mga palabas. Parang pinaliliit kasi nila ang kanilang mundo.

Meron lang silang hindi magustuhan tungkol sa isang artista ay parang mayhawak na silang baril sa paglalabas ng mga komentong negatibo sa social media. Kaliwa’t kanang pintas at paghusga na ang kanilang ginagawa.

Kailangan nang kumilos ngayon ang mga talent coordinator at talent caster, kailangan na nilang rolyohan ng paalala ang mga kinukuha nilang talents sa palabas sa telebisyon at pelikula, ang kanilang ahensiya ang mapuputukan dahil sa hindi kagandahang asal ng mga kinukuha nilang extra.

Hindi na basta-basta ang talent fee ngayon ng mga nagta-talent, inaabot na rin nang libuhan ang bayad sa kanila sa bawat shooting-taping, kapag may mahahabang dayalog ay may dagdag pa nga ang kanilang bayad.

Pero paano uli kukunin ang mga talents na naglalabas ng mga kapintasan ng mga artistang nakakatrabaho nila? Anong pasaporte ang kanilang hawak para ipagban-duhan sa social media ang mga diumano’y hindi kagan-dahang ugali ng mga personalidad?

Sa halip na magpasalamat sila dahil meron silang trabahong nakatutulong nang malaki sa kanilang kabuhayan ay pinipintasan pa nila ang mga bumibida, sinong prodyuser ang magtitiwala pa uli sa mga ganu’ng klase ng tao, liliit nang liliit ang kanilang mundo.

Biktima ng ganyan si Coco Martin. Ariba ng isang extra ay suplado raw pala sa personal ang magaling na aktor. Ni hindi raw malapitan para sa pakikipag-selfie. Naninigaw raw ng mga extra si Coco Martin kapag hindi nakukuha ng mga ito ang kailangang gawin sa eksena.

Ni hindi man lang nagsaliksik ang ekstrang nagreklamo. Kung ginawa nito ang pagtatanung-tanong ay malalaman nito na hindi lang bumibida sa Ang Probinsiyano si Coco kundi miyembro rin ng creative team ng palabas.

At nasa linya sila ng trabaho, walang lugar ang pakikipag-picture taking habang gumigiling ang mga camera, puwede lang masunod ang kanilang gusto kapag nag-pack-up na ang produksiyon.

Natural, dahil kaayusan ng taping ang isa pang posisyong pinahahalagahan ni Coco Martin, ang mahihinang kumuha ng instruction sa eksena ay siguradong mapagsasabihan.

Mali ba ‘yun? Trabaho ang ipinunta nila sa taping, hindi pakikipag-selfie, hindi pamamasyal sa park.

*****

Napakadaling humusga. Ang sarap-sarap makisali sa mga usapan kahit hindi naman natin alam kung ano ang puno at dulo ng isyu. Ganu’n kadalasan ang nangyayari sa social media. Makasawsaw lang. Ganu’n lang kasimple.

Basta na lang uupakan nang walang patumangga ang mga personalidad nang dahil lang sa reaksiyon o kuwentong inilalabas nila sa kanilang mga social media accounts.

Tulad na lang ni Liza Soberano, isang batambatang kaluluwa na wala ni sa hinagap ang magyabang at mambagsak ng kanyang kapwa, pero pinupuntirya pa rin.

Kasi nga ay sikat siya, kasi nga ay matagumpay siya, kasi nga ay maraming naiinggit sa kasalukuyang estado ng kanyang career.

Nang dahil lang ba naman sa isang branded bag na nagpaluha sa kanya ay puwede nang tawagin sa kung anu-anong pangalan ang young actress? E, hindi naman ang mamahaling bag ang naging dahilan ng pagluha niya, kundi ang matinding effort ng nagbigay sa kanya.

Tama bang husgahan na agad si Liza Soberano na hindi karapat-dapat tularan ng mga kabataan dahil materyosa siya?

Sana naman ay nag-isip muna ang nanakit sa damdamin ng dalaga. Sana man lang ay nilaliman nito ang pag-intindi, hindi ‘yung basta na lang mangangampanya ito na hindi dapat maging role model si Liza Soberano dahil sa pagiging materialistic kuno.

Ganu’n lang, materyosa na agad-agad, hindi ba puwedeng bigyan ng pagpapahalaga ang ibinigay na importansiya ni Liza Soberano sa  gumawa ng paraan para maregaluhan siya ng bag na matagal na niyang pinapangarap?

By: Cristy Fermin

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. Ela Maybee
    Reply

    Right here is the right web site for anybody who wishes to understand this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need laugh out loud). You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that has been written about for ages. Great stuff, just excellent!

  3. apps for pc free download
    Reply

    Thanks for another wonderful article. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such a perfect way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  10. Debate Politics
    Reply

    I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Google. You have made my day! Thank you again

  26. learn more
    Reply

    It as hard to find experienced people for this subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  27. click here
    Reply

    Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very great post.

  43. CBD Gummy
    Reply

    I relish, result in I found exactly what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye

  46. click here
    Reply

    Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.