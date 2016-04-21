Toni, Paul expecting first baby

DUBAI — After almost a year since they got married, actress Toni Gonzaga and film director and producer Paul Soriano is finally expecting their first child.

In a YouTube video posted by ABS-CBN Entertainment last Sunday, April 17, Toni made the announcement on noontime show ASAP with her sister, Alex.

“Finally, our love story ay nagbunga na,” Toni said, eliciting cheers from the audience.

According to Toni, she chose to make the announcement on ASAP as the show had been a big part of her career and personal life.

“Alam niyo mga Kapamilya, espesyal po sa puso ko ang ASAP kasi 2004 nung una akong ni-launch bilang isang Kapamilya. Dito ko po yun ginawa sa ASAP. Ang first birthday ko dito sa ABS-CBN, dito ko rin ni-celebrate sa ASAP. First album ko, first movie and yung first time na ni-celebrate yung engagement ko dito ko rin po ginawa. And then, nung ikakasal ako dito ko rin in-announce.

“And, yes, God finally opened my womb and I’m finally expecting my first child,” Toni said.

Toni said the first person to know about her pregnancy was her sister.

Recalling how Toni told her about the pregnancy, Alex said: “Tumawag siya, sabi niya, ‘Catherine may sasabihin ako, huwag kang mabibigla.’ Sabi niya, ‘Buntis ako.’

“Sabi ko, ‘Mas mabigla ka kung ako yung buntis’,” Alex said.

Toni said she had to delay her announcement as she still had to wait for her doctors “go signal”.

During the announcement, Toni also shared a photo of her ultrasound, showing the baby.

She, however, didn’t mention the stage of pregnancy that she is in.

Alex as the first baby

In her speech, Toni expressed her gratitude towards her sister Alex, and said that she was like her baby when they were younger.

“Kasi nung lumalaki kami parang tumayo niya akong ina.

“And naging training ground siya sa akin kung paano palakihin ang isang bata.

And then Piolo Pascual quipped: “Ba’t di mo napalaki ng ayos ‘to?”

Toni replied: “Kaya nga, e.

“Baka mauna pang mag-mature yung anak ko sa kanya.”

Meanwhile, Toni said that she will continue working as long as she can.

“But eventually, of course medyo we will just take it slow this time.

“I really just want to enjoy the moment,” she said.

Toni and Paul got married in June last year, their relationship has been tagged as “relationship goals” by many Filipinos, especially women.