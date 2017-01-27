We were shocked and deeply saddened by the news last January 17, about Tita Donna Villa’s demise.
At first, we wished that somebody was just playing a dirty trick on us but when we called up Ate Nene Mercado, direk Carlo J. Caparas’ and Tita Donna’s lady Friday, the news was confirmed.
Accordingly, Tita Donna was in and out of the hospital last December upon the discovery of a cancer in her uterus, which was already in a grave stage.
“She just doesn’t want people and friends in the industry to worry. Hindi nga ba nung Christmas ay aligaga pa ito at hindi kinalimutan ang mga kaibigan niya,” said Ate Nene to us.
The Golden Lion Films producer, who is Donna Marian Hazel Patalinghug in real life, is married to writer-director Carlo J. Caparas and mother to CJ and Peach Caparas. She is 57 years old.
She was once an active actress in the 80s and since her marriage to direk Carlo, she made Golden Lion Films the producer of real-life stories and komiks-based novels, but it’s the so-called “massacre movies” that made them very famous and well-loved.
Hay, indeed, we felt like losing a dear sister and friend in Tita Donna, who is truly among the very, very few dearly loved and respected by this industry.
Thank you for the good friendship and love Tita. May you rest in Peace and Bon Voyage to Eternal Happiness
****
Mahirap paniwalaan na isang indie movie ang “Across The Crescent Moon”.
Bukod kasi sa mukha itong ginastusan at hindi tinipid sa produksyon, malalaki at kilala ang mga bida dito sa pangunguna ni Matteo Guidicelli.
Big break ito for Mat as an action star dahil bilang isang SAF member na Muslim na nakapangasawa ng isang Kristiyano, masusubukan ang husay niya sa paghawak ng baril at pakikipaglaban.
Ayon sa direktor nitong si Baby Nebrida, tatlong buwan ang halos hinintay nilang panahon para makuha lang si Matteo. “It’s all worth the wait,” sey nito during the presscon na dinaluhan din ng malalaking artistang sina Dina Bonnevie at Christopher de Leon.
Kasama rin nila sa movie sina Gabby Concepcion, Leo Martinez, Jason Abalos, Joem Bascon, at marami pang iba.
Sinadya nilang gawing English ang title dahil plano nga nila itong iikot sa labas ng bansa at ipalabas sa mga pestibal na posible nitong masalihan.
And with such casting na halos mga English speaking (lalo na yung mga newbies na mga sosyal at mayayaman), alam mong pinaghandaan at kinarir ang paggawa nito.
*****
Tama lang marahil ang naging desisyon ni Yassi Pressman na mas piliin ang “Ang Probinsyano” work niya over PBB.
Sa naturang top series kasi, may sarili siyang moment at kahit paano, nahihila ang name niya ng biyudang si Coco Martin.
Sa PBB kasi, she is just but among the other hopefuls na either kaiinisan mo o ayaw mong panoorin at all hahahaha!
Well, isa nga si Yassi sa mga newcomers sa ABS-CBN na inaasahang papalo ang karir this 2017.
We will see…
*****
Mabuti pa ang bagets na si Xia Vigor dahil pinag-uusapan ito internationally.
Sa napakakuwela niyang paggaya kay Taylor Swift sa bonggang “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids”, siya man itong hindi nagiging top winner, and yet, siya itong pinaka-pinag-uusapan.
Nagustuhan nga daw ng mga foreign correspondents and media celebrities ang performance ng 7-year old nang Taylor Swift niya kaya’t posible pa itong maimbitahan sa show ni Ellen de Generes.
Nakakatuwa di ba? Kahit man kami ay sobrang aliw na aliw sa bagets lalo na kapag nakikipag-Englisan na siya sa host na si Billy Crawford at ineeklay si Alonzo Muhlach hahahaha!
Pero mas sobrang touching ang ginawang pagsuporta sa kanya ng mother niya. Hiwalay pala sa English husband itong nanay ni Xia at kahit may maganda itong karir sa England gaya ng salon at pag-aaral ng filmmaking, iniwan nya ito dahil maganda nga ang showbiz career ng anak sa Pilipinas.
By: Ambet Nabus
89ZQim Impressive how pleasurable it is to read this blog.
A round of applause for your article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
you writing this post plus the rest of the website is also
Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic
I cannot thank you enough for the post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Wow, great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the rest of the site is also very good.
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.
Im no pro, but I suppose you just made an excellent point. You naturally understand what youre talking about, and I can truly get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so honest.
I really enjoy the blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.
The reality is you ought to just stop smoking period and deal using the withdrawals. *I was quite happy to find this web-site.I wished to thanks for the time for this great read!!
This is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!
Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I ave incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Of course, what a splendid website and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.Have an awsome day!
I simply could not depart your website prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information a person provide in your guests? Is going to be back regularly to check up on new posts.
Really cool post, highly informative and professionally written..Good Job! car donation sites
Really informative blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
What information technologies could we use to make it easier to keep track of when new blog posts were made a?
Say, you got a nice article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
you may have a terrific weblog right here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Very neat blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
pretty practical stuff, overall I consider this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and the rest of the site is very good.
Thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
Please let me know if you are looking for a author for your blog.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Im thankful for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
A big thank you for your blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
This is one awesome article post. Much obliged.
Wow, great blog post. Much obliged.
You ave a really nice layout for the blog i want it to make use of on my website also.
kindle fire explained by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Got An kindle fire specs Idea ? In This Case Study This.
It as rather a great along with handy part of details. I will be satisfied that you simply contributed this convenient info about. Remember to keep us informed this way. Appreciate your spreading.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post. Keep writing.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Major thankies for the post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Really appreciate you sharing this post. Cool.
I truly appreciate this blog post. Want more.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!
to your post that you just made a few days ago? Any certain?
your website and keep checking for new details about once per week.
This is the worst post of all, IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve study
I think this is a real great blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Will read on
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
to continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
It as nearly impossible to find educated people for this subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Very informative article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
You ave made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
your posts more, pop! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this site could definitely be one of the best
Appreciate you sharing, great blog. Much obliged.
Woh I love your content, saved to bookmarks!
Major thankies for the post.Thanks Again. Will read on
Fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Many thanks for sharing this fine post. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
If some one wishes expert view about blogging after that
to me. Nonetheless, I am definitely happy I came
Looking forward to reading more. Great article. Want more.
Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Really informative article.Thanks Again. Really Cool. anal creampie
So happy to possess located this publish.. Terrific opinions you have got here.. I enjoy you showing your perspective.. of course, analysis is paying off.
ppi claims ireland I work for a small business and they don at have a website. What is the easiest, cheapest way to start a professional looking website?.
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.
There as certainly a great deal to learn about this issue. I really like all of the points you ave made.
Really informative blog article. Much obliged.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!