We were shocked and deeply saddened by the news last January 17, about Tita Donna Villa’s demise.

At first, we wished that somebody was just playing a dirty trick on us but when we called up Ate Nene Mercado, direk Carlo J. Caparas’ and Tita Donna’s lady Friday, the news was confirmed.

Accordingly, Tita Donna was in and out of the hospital last December upon the discovery of a cancer in her uterus, which was already in a grave stage.

“She just doesn’t want people and friends in the industry to worry. Hindi nga ba nung Christmas ay aligaga pa ito at hindi kinalimutan ang mga kaibigan niya,” said Ate Nene to us.

The Golden Lion Films producer, who is Donna Marian Hazel Patalinghug in real life, is married to writer-director Carlo J. Caparas and mother to CJ and Peach Caparas. She is 57 years old.

She was once an active actress in the 80s and since her marriage to direk Carlo, she made Golden Lion Films the producer of real-life stories and komiks-based novels, but it’s the so-called “massacre movies” that made them very famous and well-loved.

Hay, indeed, we felt like losing a dear sister and friend in Tita Donna, who is truly among the very, very few dearly loved and respected by this industry.

Thank you for the good friendship and love Tita. May you rest in Peace and Bon Voyage to Eternal Happiness

****

Mahirap paniwalaan na isang indie movie ang “Across The Crescent Moon”.

Bukod kasi sa mukha itong ginastusan at hindi tinipid sa produksyon, malalaki at kilala ang mga bida dito sa pangunguna ni Matteo Guidicelli.

Big break ito for Mat as an action star dahil bilang isang SAF member na Muslim na nakapangasawa ng isang Kristiyano, masusubukan ang husay niya sa paghawak ng baril at pakikipaglaban.

Ayon sa direktor nitong si Baby Nebrida, tatlong buwan ang halos hinintay nilang panahon para makuha lang si Matteo. “It’s all worth the wait,” sey nito during the presscon na dinaluhan din ng malalaking artistang sina Dina Bonnevie at Christopher de Leon.

Kasama rin nila sa movie sina Gabby Concepcion, Leo Martinez, Jason Abalos, Joem Bascon, at marami pang iba.

Sinadya nilang gawing English ang title dahil plano nga nila itong iikot sa labas ng bansa at ipalabas sa mga pestibal na posible nitong masalihan.

And with such casting na halos mga English speaking (lalo na yung mga newbies na mga sosyal at mayayaman), alam mong pinaghandaan at kinarir ang paggawa nito.

*****

Tama lang marahil ang naging desisyon ni Yassi Pressman na mas piliin ang “Ang Probinsyano” work niya over PBB.

Sa naturang top series kasi, may sarili siyang moment at kahit paano, nahihila ang name niya ng biyudang si Coco Martin.

Sa PBB kasi, she is just but among the other hopefuls na either kaiinisan mo o ayaw mong panoorin at all hahahaha!

Well, isa nga si Yassi sa mga newcomers sa ABS-CBN na inaasahang papalo ang karir this 2017.

We will see…

*****

Mabuti pa ang bagets na si Xia Vigor dahil pinag-uusapan ito internationally.

Sa napakakuwela niyang paggaya kay Taylor Swift sa bonggang “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids”, siya man itong hindi nagiging top winner, and yet, siya itong pinaka-pinag-uusapan.

Nagustuhan nga daw ng mga foreign correspondents and media celebrities ang performance ng 7-year old nang Taylor Swift niya kaya’t posible pa itong maimbitahan sa show ni Ellen de Generes.

Nakakatuwa di ba? Kahit man kami ay sobrang aliw na aliw sa bagets lalo na kapag nakikipag-Englisan na siya sa host na si Billy Crawford at ineeklay si Alonzo Muhlach hahahaha!

Pero mas sobrang touching ang ginawang pagsuporta sa kanya ng mother niya. Hiwalay pala sa English husband itong nanay ni Xia at kahit may maganda itong karir sa England gaya ng salon at pag-aaral ng filmmaking, iniwan nya ito dahil maganda nga ang showbiz career ng anak sa Pilipinas.

By: Ambet Nabus