Thousands flock to ‘Birit Queens’ debut concert in capital

DUBAI – Thousands of Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates – including a couple of fans from Qatar and Australia – had a stunning night on Friday, April 7 after the royalties of the “Birit Queens” pulled off songs with awesome power.

Happened at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre, the concert was also attended by Philippine diplomats. The girls of the group, Angeline Quinto, Klarisse de Guzman, Morisette Amon, and Jonalyn Viray, brought the real entertainment to the Capital after their first successful concert in the Philippines on March 31.

The mood was set as the quartet emerged on the stage sporting their pristine voices to the songs of Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night”, and Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love”. Wearing gold-themed outfits, the girls delighted the audience with their energetic introduction.

After putting the stage on fire, the group thanked the audience for sparing time to come to their first concert tour.

“Performing here kasama kayo ay isang joy. Kaya masasabi namin na malaking blessing na ma-share ang aming talent tonight,” Viray said.

The all-time “videoke” songs was then performed by the artists. Amon made the audience sing with her rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven”. Next to come up on stage was De Guzman singing Meat Loaf’s popular song “I’d do Anything for Love”. Viray’s magnificent voice then roared on speakers while singing her rendition of The Beatle’s “Help!” Quinto then emerged on the stage to sing Lemar’s “What About Love”.

The group also performed millennial songs including Lukas Graham’s “7 Years”, Just Beiber’s “Love Yourself”, Shawn Mendes’ “Stitches”, and Little Mix and Jason Derulo’s “Secret Love Song”.

After their stunning opening act, a video presentation depicting Amon’s life story was shown in front of the thousand audiences.

She then dominated the stage and sang the popular song from the Pitch Perfect 2 movie “Flashlight”. Effortlessly hitting those high notes and wearing a trendy fuchsia outfit, the audience pulled-off their mobile phones and lit them while the singer sang.

Amon, after singing “Flashlight” and highlighting her whistles, called the other girls, who were now wearing different outfits, to sing ‘Hugot’ songs which include “Someone Like You”, and “All I Ask”.

The girls temporarily left the stage, and another video played, this time it was Viray’s journey.

Viray then come up on stage to sing her own version of “I Made it Through the Rain” and “I Can Make it Through the Rain”. The audience was relaxed by her versions of the songs. Viray mentioned that she went to the UAE in 2012 for a show as well.

As the night went on, Amon joined Viray and took the audience in awe with their superb version of Mariah Carey’s “Emotions”, Ariana Grande’s “Problem” where both rapped separate parts of the songs.

De Guzman and Quinto went to the stage to join the two. They then belted favorite Whitney Houston’s songs that included “I Will Always Love You”, “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”, and “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”. The girls mentioned that Houston was a huge influence before they acquired stardom.

The winners of the “Birit King and Queen” segment of the TFC EMEA, Gelo Bernal and Kit Barrocan, had the chance to sing with the Birit Queens artists. They sang Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

The queens then belted “Stop! In the Name of Love”, “Bootylicious”, “Venus” and “Wings”.

De Guzman’s life story was then showed on screen and sang a jaw-dropping version of Lani Misalucha’s “Tila” after.

Viray came up on stage to sing with De Guzman the “Bakit Ako Mahihiya” song which was popularized by Didith Reyes in the mid 1970s.

The last story that was shown was of Quintos’.

The quartet shared the same story: they are all products of singing competitions.

Quinto, in a very dramatically way, sang Freddie Aguilar’s “Anak”.

The show continued as they sang “When You Believe”, “I Believe I can Fly”, “Wag ka Nang Umiyak”, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, “Impossible Dream”, “Somewhere”, and “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

The show ended with a spectacular rendition of “This is a Moment”.

“Their beaming voices brought the house down. I really liked the show. It’s once in a life time concert,” Abu Dhabi-based Annie Lou Formalejo said.