Thousands of Filipinos celebrate 118th Philippine Independence Day in UAE

They may be far from their homeland, but Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates did not forget to venerate one of the most important parts of the Philippine history – the Philippine Independence Day.

In Abu Dhabi, the celebration – themed “Pagkakaisa, Pag-aambagan at Pagsulong” – at Dalma Mall on June 3 was full-packed with colorful Philippine costumes, showcase of Filipino cuisine, performances of traditional dances, singing, and enactment of significant events in the Philippine history.

Over fifty organizations and entities flocked and marched around the venue. They were headed by Ambassador Constancio Vingno Jr., other Philippine Embassy officials, and Bayanihan Council leaders and members.

The Ambassador also led the ribbon-cutting ceremony that signaled the official start of the Philippine Independence Day celebration in the capital.

Opening messages and inspirational speeches by community leaders, sponsors, and from the Ambassador himself echoed the hall that has filled the hearts of the crowd with hope and determination to work hard and move forward for a better Philippines.

The cultural presentations kicked-off with the enactment of creation myth of the Filipinos – the story of “Malakas at Maganda,” followed by the evolution of Philippine flag, the fall of Magellan, the KKK, and the life of Jose Rizal and his execution, are just a few that depicted the character of generation segment.

The presentation was staged with an accompaniment of cultural dances and variety of Filipino songs performed by talented kids from different schools and talent training companies in Abu Dhabi, and dancers from various Filipino organizations.

The celebration was packed with several other entertainments, games and prizes, as well as promotions by major sponsors alongside the premise, and with the continued live bands towards the finale of the day’s event.

Meanwhile, the mini-job fair was a big success on the morning of June 3, where at least 700 applicants were accommodated by the committee headed by the Filipino Human Resources Practitioners Association (FIL-HR) Abu Dhabi team. Most jobs were on hospitality and healthcare, and some applicants were already considered for final interview.

In Dubai, over 12,000 Filipinos went to the Dubai World Trade Center to celebrate the 118th Philippine Independence Day.

The celebration was filled with continuous performances and interactive contests.

Aside from the fun activities and program, a job fair was also held at the venue to help fellow Filipinos in the emirate who were in search for jobs.

“[There were] over 7,000 [applicants] and I know that some people have lined up as early as 5 a.m.,” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said.

Among the thousands of applicants at the fair was Weendy Daquito. The Filipina said she had been at the job fair since 7 a.m.

“I am applying for any HR [Human Resource], Admin [Administration], or receptionist position,” the 26-year-old told Kabayan Weekly.

She took advantage of the job fair and applied to five different companies in hopes of getting a new job.

Wafa Kasimieh, Chairperson of the Philippine Independence Day organizing committee, was surprised with the turnout of people who came at the celebration.

“Wow, amazing. Hindi namin na expect na ganyan ang crowd talaga . . . Sa job fair, even dito sa ating events, talagang positive ang response ng community and ako ang unang nagpapasalamat sa kanila,” she said.

Around 2,000 people were apparently hired on the spot that day, according to Kasimieh. With reports from Jekah Carillo