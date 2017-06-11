Think Healthy, Think Carrefour

Organic and health-conscious products are among the most significant food trends in the UAE. According to studies, the last four years have seen a 60% increase in retail stocking space for organic and natural products across the UAE [i]; a clear indication on the growing demand for organic and natural products.

As one of the region’s largest retailers, Carrefour constantly monitors health and fitness trends, and is seeing that organic products are becoming increasingly popular. In order to meet consumers’ healthy food needs, Carrefour stocks a wide range of health conscious foods including organic, bio, free-from and vegan, as well as diet and fitness products. The retailer has also introduced its own organic and healthy private label products including bread and pastries.

Moreover, Carrefour has expanded its network of local suppliers and has partnered with number of organic farms to fulfil its consumers’ needs of fruits and vegetables in a timely manner and ensure freshness.

The Company has taken steps to support local farmers through partnering with DubaiSME and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) to display, promote and sell the products of local farmers at Carrefour hypermarkets and supermarkets. Carrefour is committed to providing its customers with quality products. An example is the local chicken which is cage-free, hormone-free and vegetarian fed that Carrefour offers across its stores.

In line with Carrefour’s commitment to enrich and nourish its customers’ lives, the company launched Carrefour’s Healthy Kitchen section in its hypermarket in the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Festival City, offering a wide array of more than 2,500 of the best health products from organic to free-from, to diet and fitness food at very competitive prices. Carrefour will also rollout the Healthy Kitchen concept in other stores soon.

[i]Study by Global Links published November 29, 2016 and by UAE University published June 5, 2015