Things OFWs can no longer experience in UAE

Leaving and living miles away from home in search of better life is one of the hardest things to deal with. That is why, things like craving for Filipino foods and longing for the loved ones are the most common topics that we – overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) – have always been talking over each other to, at least, reassure ourselves from loneliness. It is, by all means, inevitable, isn’t it? But, for some, distance is no longer a big issue nowadays. Why so? Because we have some “apps” now that provide video chat and voice call which serve as bridges that connect us to our loved ones in the Philippines. And with regards to foods, there are aplenty of Filipino restaurants and stores in the UAE that have been catering and serving Filipinos for years.

However, there are few good things that we can only experience or practice in the Philippines. Check them below, and I hope they will put a smile on your face.

Waking up at dawn with the “cock-a-doodle-doo” of rooster. In the Philippines, especially in town areas, aside from the digital alarm clock that we set before we turn in, the loud crow sound of rooster sets as our alarm clock at dawn too. What makes it more practical among other alarm clocks? Economically, it’s free! It doesn’t require us to buy a battery to put on it just to make it crow as loud as our digital alarm clock does. But, what makes it worth to miss for is its warm morning greeting – its rattle voice that awakens us and reminds us that it’s time to wake up and get prepared for school or for work. Right?

Sleeping with the “pitter-patter” sound of the rain on the rooftop. If I were asked what is the perfect lullaby for me? Without any doubt, I would answer raindrops. I know, yours too! Its drum-beat pattern of falling is really soothing and is making us fall asleep. In the UAE, however, we seldom experience rainy days. But if we do, it’s quite different in the Philippines that we can’t even feel its humming sounds above the roof. Well, obviously, we are not using corrugated roofs here, are we?

Chasing fireflies at night. One of the amazing things worth to miss for is chasing fireflies at night. They are fascinating creatures that feast our eyes on with magic and mystery, and are like stars in heaven gleaming above the sky. And what makes it more amazing is that they are reachable unlike stars. For some, they catch one, make a wish and set it free. But I suppose OFWs haven’t seen fireflies here yet. I haven’t seen them myself too, have you? Well, according to firefly.org, most firefly species live at the margins where forest or field meet water like in tropical Asia as well as Central and South America. I guess this explains the whole thing.

Riding tricycle or jeepney. Aside from being the cheapest way to commute in the Philippines, you will miss the fresh air that caresses your skin or the perfect mountain views to look at while riding on it. And one thing that makes it miss the most is the fun seeing easily your long lost friends or relatives (since passengers sit on face to face) and have a small meaningful chitchat or laughter. It is sometimes an unexpected destined way to meet your crush or soulmate. Interesting, isn’t it? But, unluckily, such vehicles don’t roam around in the UAE to pick up passengers. For single OFWs out there, worry not, you might find your crush or soulmate smirking or winking at you in the bus or in the metro. Don’t lose hope!

Buying in a sari-sari store. One thing I really miss most about Philippines, especially if payday comes after while and that we really need to tighten our belts, is buying one-peso worth of repacked salt, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar and many others. Can you imagine that? Isn’t it fun? “Tingi” is the colloquial term for this, which means repacking products into sachets. Certainly, many of our fellow OFWs miss this Philippine culture.

Did I miss yours here? Share it with us!