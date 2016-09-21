When is theft punishable by life imprisonment? | Who determines annual leave?

When is theft punishable by life imprisonment?

Atty. Barney, my cousin was accused by his employer for the crime of theft. Would he be given life imprisonment for theft as I have heard from his employer that they want him to serve a lifetime in prison. – VM

Simple theft is punishable by confinement of a minimum period of six months and by a fine. However, under Article 383 of the Penal Code, the penalty of life imprisonment shall apply to any one who commits theft aggravated by any of the following circumstances:

1. If it is committed at night;

2. If it is committed by two or more persons;

3. If any of the culprits is armed with a weapon;

4. If a culprit enters into an inhabited place or designated for habitation or into any of its annexes by climbing a wall or by breaking a door, by using duplicate keys, by cheating, by personating, by pretending to carry out or to be in charge of a public service, or by any other illegal means; or

5. If it is committed by coercion or by threat of using a weapon.

Who determines annual leave?

Atty. Barney, I work as safety officer at a small construction company in Sharjah. I have filed for my annual leave to be taken supposedly last June. Our HR Manager disallowed my leave and said that no one can take my place during this period. She said that my leave must be taken at a latter part of this year. Can my employer do that even if I have already filed for my leave long time ago? – Kokoy

You may ask for reconsideration from your HR Manager, but the final decision rests on your employer.

According to Article 76 of the Labor Code, the employer may, at his discretion, determine the date for commencement of annual leaves. If the exigencies of work necessitate that the employee works during his annual leave such as in your case, Article 78 states that the employer ought to pay him his wage in addition to cash in lieu of leave for his working days based on his basic salary.