The saddest triumph

It was the gloomiest victory statement ever in decades, if not centuries.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay, after learning of the favorable ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration on a case initiated by the Philippines that invalidated China’s territorial claim on most of the South China Sea based on the so-called nine-dash line and recognized the Philippines’ exclusive rights to its 200-mile economic zone, said the country welcomes “the award by the Arbitral Tribunal constituted by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).”

And with a sombre expression that gave the impression that he was the saddest person to hear about the historic decision and also the only one who did not comprehend the thrust of the decision, Yasay added “Our experts are studying the award with care and thoroughness that this significant outcome deserves.”

And the coup de grace: “In the meantime, we call on all concerned to exercise restraint and sobriety.”

As he was reading his carefully worded statement, the whole world was issuing straight-forward proclamation of exultation on the ruling.

The U.S., Japan, India, Vietnam, and most of the countries in the Southeast Asian region, all hailed the ruling, challenging China to follow the law based on the UNCLOS or the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, on which the decision of the PCA was based.

How ironic that aside from China, the Philippines seemed to be the only one who was not so happy with the outcome of the hearing that day.

In my interview with Secretary Yasay three days prior to the decision, he was already calling for sobriety, in case the PCA ruled in our favor.

He got into trouble earlier, when in an another interview with Agence France-Presse, he was quoted as saying that “we can even have the objective of seeing how we can jointly explore this territory, how we can utilize and benefit mutually from the utilization of the resources in this exclusive economic zone where claims are overlapping.”

Loosely translated, this can be interpreted as whatever the ruling of the PCA, the Philippines is willing to share its exclusive 200-mile economic zone with anybody who is claiming it.

This brought angry reactions from netizens and civil society groups, accusing Yasay of treason for basically sending a message that our territory is for “sharing” even as the PCA decision was still pending which eventually forced him to clarify his statement, that in turn, actually made his stand appear weirder.

In his rejoinder, Yasay said that what he meant was “it is possible that sometime in the future, claimant countries might consider entering into arrangements such as joint exploration and utilization of resources in disputed areas.”

So he said that what he meant was that “it is possible sometime in the future.”

But, Yasay very well knew that in a few days’ time a decision will be issued by the influential PCA that may be favorable to the Philippines.

Why was he then so eager to “negotiate” the ownership of a disputed area that could be declared as ours in a few days?

Predictably, China slammed the ruling and refused to recognize it, as it asked its military to prepare for war.

A very tough reaction and a hard bargaining stance.

And what did we say?

Okay, we are willing to share our wealth with you, just listen to us, we can explain everything.

A far cry from what President Rodrigo Duterte had said during a presidential debate, that he will ask the navy to bring him to the Spratlys so that he can jet ski to the nearest Chinese navy detachment and plant the Philippine flag as a symbol of our sovereignty.

A very tough stance.

So where’s the jet ski now?