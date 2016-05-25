The dream lives on

It does seem that eight division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will achieve another milestone in his career when he is formally sworn in as a member of the Philippine Senate.

That Pacquiao beat such seasoned veteran politicians like Sergio Osmeña and former MMDA chairman Francis Tolentino, as well as Martin Romualdez and TG Guingona, seems to be a clear indication that Filipino voters recognized his extraordinary accomplishments in the ring and his image of humility that helped restore the country’s standing in the international community at a time when the Philippines was going through a bad spell.

His devastating series of victories as he raced through several weight divisions and disposed of much bigger fighters spoke eloquently of his courageous Filipino heart and his dedication, discipline and hard-work in preparing to take on his opponents.

While Pacquiao did come under severe criticism for attending only four congressional sessions, we’ve always maintained that attendance was more of a perfunctory gesture as very often the house of representatives failed to muster a quorum which delayed the passage of important legislation with many congressmen showing up for the roll call, raising their hands to signify attendance and then disappearing from the session hall.

We are well aware that Pacquiao often spent his time attending to his poorer constituents and endeavoring to teach them how to earn a decent living.

It’s a well-known fact that Pacquiao bought a vast tract of land in Sarangani province which he represented as the lone congressmen and built homes for some 150 families which he reportedly plans to increase to 500 basically using the money he earned through his exploits in the ring.

However, those of us who voted for Pacquiao feel strongly about the need for him to fully concentrate on his demanding task as a senator of the realm which covers a nationwide constituency rather than a single congressional district as in his two-terms in the House of Representatives.

It is time we believe for some of the people around Pacquiao who have benefited from his exploits in the ring to back off and not try to entice Pacquiao to renege on his promise of retirement and to step into the ring again.

Trainer Freddie Roach has suggested that Pacquiao can beat Saul “Canelo” Alvarez whose single brutal punch knocked out Amir Khan, cold.

While Pacquiao does not have as fragile a jaw as Khan, we must not forget how Juan Manuel Marquez knocked him senseless with one vicious shot in their fourth meeting.

Canelo, who usually rehydrates to around 170 pounds on fight night, would be far too big and certainly too strong for Pacquiao who can’t even tip the scales at the welterweight limit of 147 pounds.

Even Khan himself believes Pacquiao will come out of retirement to fight again, perhaps against him.

The only one who stands resolute in the contention that Pacquiao now has a far greater responsibility to the people who voted him into the Senate and that he should remain retired is promoter Bob Arum.

Pacquiao should listen to Bob and also to his mother Dionisia and charming wife Jinkee, as well as their sons who are growing up to be fine young gentlemen and quit boxing for good.

Pacquiao told me at least on three occasions in the past that he would pray for us to live until 2022 and stand behind him to witness him take his oath of office as President.

There are those who would scoff at this indication of his ambition to serve his country and people. Well, he could begin right now to start studying the role he plans to play in the Senate and make sure that he is present when the sessions begin because that will be one way of observing and learning.

Pacquiao is truly capable of absorbing what he needs to learn about his role in the national political arena and hang up his gloves, never to lace them up again no matter what the temptation.

We recall that shortly after he had annihilated Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera in November 2003, he walked into the office of his manager and father-figure, the late Rod Nazario and told him in our presence that he wanted to enter public service and serve his people, especially the poor.

Rod, bless his soul, scoffed at the idea and told Pacquiao, “you are a fighter what do you know about public service?” But Pacquiao was insistent and today we see the second stage of his desire to serve his countrymen.

His dream of the presidency six years from now may remain just a dream. But there is no harm in pursuing his desire to serve.

May God guide him and bless all his endeavors.