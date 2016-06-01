The BuCor connection

INCOMING Justice Secretary Vit Aguirre has a very interesting point on illegal drugs when I talked to him Monday night.

He believes that the more than 20 raids by Bureau of Correction (BuCor) authorities on various cells inside the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Muntinlupa City were mere deodorizers, but in fact, drugs and other illegal items continue to proliferate, and enjoyed by privileged inmates, especially the convicted drug lords.

It can be recalled that “surprise inspections” were frequently announced to the media by BuCor officials in which they always managed to confiscate small amount of drugs and other banned items, such as sex toys and deadly weapons, from the cells of some inmates.

No less than former Justice Secretary Leila de Lima started the series of raids on the cubicles of privileged prisoners that yielded such luxuries as bath tubs, expensive watches, drugs, alcohol, air conditioning units and even discovered a private recording studio “owned” by a convicted bank robber.

Those items were quickly confiscated and the prisoners isolated and “disciplined.”

Apparently, these “raids” were only for the show.

Aguirre, whose marching orders from President-elect Duterte includes helping eliminate illegal drugs, believes that the New Bilibid Prisons continues to be the center of operation in the distribution of illegal drugs in the country.

Although not yet officially taking over the DOJ until the first day of July, Aguirre said he already has at least two whistle blowers ready to testify in the probe he intends to initiate on the alleged NBP drug operation.

These whistle blowers have allegedly revealed how drugs are smuggled into the prison facility by mixing colorless drug chemicals with water and passing it as a harmless bottled water.

Thousands of these “bottled water” enter NBP compound everyday as supplies for the inmates.

Once inside, these “bottled water” are placed somewhere directly under the soaring heat of the sun.

When the water evaporates, the crystallized chemicals form and solidify, which then are processed into crystal meth by inmates working for the convicted drug lords, then again smuggled out for distribution.

BuCor officials were right after all when they said that there was no shabu laboratory inside the NBP compound.

In the first place, they did not need a laboratory to process drugs, just an open space for the dubious bottled water, and nature does the rest.

Aguirre went on further by saying that some high officials of the justice department knew about this operation.

BuCor, which supervises the NBP, is under the DOJ.

Take note, Aguirre was only talking about one drug operation, which is in the NBP in Muntinlupa City.

But there are five other major prisons all over the country, not counting the provincial and city and municipal jails which are under the supervision of DILG.

The other national penitentiaries are – the Iwahig Penal Colony in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City; the Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog, Leyte; The Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Sablayan, Occidental, Mindoro; and the Davao Penal Farm.

Could it be that what is happening in the NBP, as revealed by Secretary Aguirre, also be true in these five other penal facilities?

What about prisons under the DILG’s supervision, could they be doing the same thing?

Incoming Secretary Vit Aguirre said that heads will roll in the DOJ and the BuCor.

He also hinted that hundreds of millions of pesos might be the reason why some officials choose to ignore these crimes.

Aside from the DOJ and BuCor investigations, He also said that steps will also be taken to strengthen cases of corruption against government bureaucrats and other elected officials.

Those cases pending with the DOJ will also be reviewed and filed the soonest possible.

Words that we all have been wanting to hear and see.

The reason why Duterte won handily in the last election.

If Aguirre will keep his promise, and for that matter, of the other incoming officials of the new dispensation, then, we can say that we are in the good hands of the President Duterte.

Notwithstanding the President-elect’s narcissism and disrespect of established traditions and institutions.