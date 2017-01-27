Thabeet, Brownlee to reinforce Mighty Sports in Dubai

NBA veteran backup big man Hasheem Thabeet and ex-Ginebra sweet-shooting import Justin Brownlee are set to reinforce a rejuvenated Might Sports team, which will compete on February 18-25 in the 2017 Dubai International Basketball Championship in United Arab Emirates.

Mighty Sports coach Charles Tiu said they intend to assemble a strong cast for the Dubai cage joust, just four months after dropping a heartbreaking decision to the Shanghai Sharks in the gold medal game in the revived Merlion Cup in Singapore.

“Thabeet will bring us inside presence, especially on the defensive end and hopefully, can score on the post, too,” Tiu told FOX Sports on Monday.

Listed at 7-3, the 29-year-old Thabeet, selected second overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, will be lending his experience after playing for teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, the Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The brother of Rain or Shine coach Chris Tiu is also confident that the team stands to benefit from the versatility of Brownlee, who just late last year, played an instrumental role in Ginebra’s Governors’ Cup title conquest.

The championship ended the Ginebra franchise’s 8-year title drought.

“Brownlee is versatile. He can play both forward spots, defend well and provide us with scoring,” noted Tiu.

The 26-year old Brownlee averaged 28.64 points, 11.27 rebounds, 3.77 assists and 1.68 steals in the Kings’ 4-2 Finals series win over the Meralco Bolts.

Bannering the local side of Mighty Sports are former UAAP MVP Kiefer Ravena, 2-time PBA MVP Willie Miller, former PBA Scoring champion Gary David, TY Tang and bull strong forward Jerwin Gaco, as well as naturalized player Marcus Douthit.

Meantime, team manager Jean Alabanza said they are still in talks with another American reinforcement to complete the 3-import limit for the Dubai tournament.

“Malakas din kasi yung competition diyan. We’re talking about a lot of teams na parang Iran-type yung lakas” said Alabanza. “So the teams there are bigger and supposedly stronger pa than the one we played in (last year’s) William Jones Cup and Merlion.”

Mighty Sports, then bannered by imports Al Thornton, Dewarick Spencer, Hamady N’Diaye and Mike Singletary, registered an 8-game sweep to capture the 2016 William Jones Cup, marking the Philippines’ first tournament championship since 2012.

By: Richard Dy