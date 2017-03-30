TFAO basketball tournament highlights over 30 scholarships and pangkabuhayan prizes

Abu Dhabi – The first TFAO-UAE Basketball Cup launched by The Filipino Achievers Organization (TFAO) highlighted scholarship grants for Filipinos in collaboration with training providers and sponsor- institutions of the endeavor.

The 20-team basketball tournament has for its champion prize a dashing AED15,000 and consolation prizes for runners-up aside from giant trophies and medals. Raffle draws add excitement to the tournament with ‘Pangkabuhayan [livelihood] showcases such as food carts in the Philippines, round trip ticket from UAE to home country and others prizes await winners at the final draw.

“I commend TFAO for spearheading this event with a big cause to help Filipinos not only here in UAE but to school children in the Philippines,” expressed Philippine Embassy’s Vice Consul Von Pangwi, who was guest at the opening day held recently at the Emirates Heritage School in the capital.

“Ang pinaka-importanteng bagay para sa ating mga Filipino ay ang spirit of bayanihan,” he continued saying that the basketball tournament is one way to establish and build strong relationships among Filipinos.

“Aside from having fun and fostering camaraderie in sports, the intention of the tournament is to give away over 30 scholarship grants such as free NEBOSH, QMS Lead Auditor, HSE (basic and advanced), IOSH and other technical courses for Filipinos residing in the UAE,” said TFAO Chairman Deborah Gay A. Dayrit in an interview with Kabayan Weekly.

She added that three school children from the qualifying teams for the semi-finals will get the opportunity to nominate a child to be a scholar, whether they are studying in UAE or in the Philippines.

“We want to make sure that scholars complete their courses with the help of training providers and we will help them through alleviating their present job statuses in UAE,” Deborah stressed.

Teams that brought the big crowd at the opening program were ADCF Warriors, Bachelor Stags Chix Hunter, Dabarkads, Hornets, Etivac, Masters, Ultimate Silver Bucket, The Resto Pinoy, FAK, QC Angels, ABE, Hermanos Bicol Express, Killer Cats, Travel One Abu Dhabi, MoWen, Etihad Airways and SDA.

For more details on membership and benefits, please email info@tfao.io.