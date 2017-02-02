TESDA certificates now available in UAE

Abu Dhabi — The Philippine Embassy’s Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Abu Dhabi has confirmed recently that Filipinos residing in the United Arab Emirates can now obtain Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) qualification certificates without necessarily going home to Philippines.

“This is an answer to the clamour by overseas Filipinos workers (OFWs) in UAE who wanted to get TESDA certificates or renew their existing national certifications but have no time and resources to go back to Philippines for the purpose,” said Atty. Ophelia Almenario – Labor Attache in an interview with Kabayan Weekly.

“Interested OFWs may register at the POLO or at the Orient Management Consulting and Training (Orient MCT) – the first TESDA accredited Assessment center in UAE based in Abu Dhabi. Applicants fill up the required forms such as Manpower Profile form, Application form and complete the Self- assessment guide,” Atty. Almenario explained.

She continued, “After careful evaluation, the MCT through the POLO will forward the list of prospective candidates for assessment to TESDA and request TESDA representatives to come to the UAE for the assessment. The candidates who pass the National Certification may then take the assessment as trainors and/or assessors”.

The list of TESDA qualifications include Housekeeping NC II, Bookkeeping NCIII, Food and Beverages NC II, Front Office NC II, Customer Services NCII, Trainers Methodology Level 1, Events Management Services NC III, Visual Graphics Designing NC III, Technical Drafting – Mechanical and Technical Drafting – Structural.

Aside from increasing Filipinos’ credibility and employability, skills’ competence upgrading, boost credentials in the tough market, one of the significant reasons for having the TESDA qualification certificate is that it will be honoured by the UAE’s National Qualification Authority (NQA).

“This endeavour by the government in collaboration with training institutes and Filipino organizations in UAE will not only improve competitiveness of OFWs but help them prepare for GCC-wide recognition of Filipino skilled workers,” stressed Almenario.

This recognition implies the labour mobility of skilled Filipinos who will transfer from one company to another or move from UAE to other GCC countries.

On a side note, an agreement through mutual recognition of certification has already been considered for signing by the Philippine government and UAE very soon on President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to UAE this year.

With the combined support of the POLO, and the Filipino Learning Organization (FLO) that taps with Orient MCT for the trainings, the implementation of TESDA programs in UAE has given light for skilled Filipinos.

“I hope that all Filipinos in UAE will take the opportunity to earn their TESDA Certificate because having one will not only boost one’s career but will also give better opportunity to live and work in other countries,” expressed Nauman Ahmad, CEO at Orient MCT- a leading training institute licensed by ACTVET, HAAD, OSHAD and other relevant government authorities in UAE.

“Being first TESDA Accredited Assessment Center in UAE brings us honor and pride to be part of Philippine Government’s efforts to produce qualified, competent and certified Overseas Filipino Workers through TESDA Competency Assessment,” said Mr. Ahmad.

Applicants can visit the Philippine Embassy, Mushriff Area Abu Dhabi 3rd Floor POLO OWWA Office or direct to Orient MCT Office 7th floor Mashreq Bank Bldg, Electra St.

By: Laliebeth Petancio