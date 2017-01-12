Tenants need to pay 3% municipality fee to keep utilities

DUBAI – The Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport in the capital is calling on tenants, especially expats, to pay the new three percent municipality fee to prevent any legal charge and disconnection of utilities.
Citing a thenational.ae report, the department released a statement saying: “the department stresses the importance of paying registration fees of tenancy contracts to avoid legal consequences arising from the failure to pay the prescribed fees, and the disconnection of water and electricity services, as this fee is crucial for the running of the services.”
The three percent fee is an increment to the tenant’s annual rent.
The Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA) will not issue a clearance certificate to tenants unless municipal fees are paid, the report noted.
Customers have the option to pay the fee fully. If rent contracts are cancelled or annulled, tenants are entitled to cover fees they have paid.
“All parties of the tenancy agreement are urged to register their tenancy contracts to ensure an effective and continuous supply of government services,” the statement said.
In an interview conducted by Abu Dhabi-based digital media analyst, Locus Elite, it stressed that 22 percent of expats have considered leaving the Emirate due to increasing costs of living.
Matt Green, head of research and consulting at CBRE Middle East, meanwhile, was quoted as saying by gulfnew.com that the new fee will have an impact on tenant’s spending levels.
“And for some, it just might be the thing that set them over the edge in considering whether they can actually afford to be here or not. It’s only three percent of your rent, but it will certainly get people’s back up.
“We have a similar system [municipal fee] in Dubai and I don’t think it’s off-putting for the market. So I’m not sure if it’s sufficient to have a particularly negative impact on the property market,” he added.
By: Ryan Thomas Namia
