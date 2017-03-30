Team Gilas Pilipinas opens SEABA bid vs. Myanmar

DUBAI – The schedule for the Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) championship has been made official, and the 12-man of Gilas Pilipinas team will open the regional tournament on May 12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The team, which consists mostly of PBA players that serve as the Philippines men’s national basketball team for elite level international tournaments since 2010, will battle it first out against Myanmar.

After Myanmar, Gilas will then take on Singapore on May 13 followed by a matchup against Malaysia on May 14.

The Philippine players will take a rest on May 16 before playing for another three games from May 16 to 18 against Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Citing FIBA’s website, all games featuring the Gilas will start at 7 p.m.

The Philippines is the defending champion of the meet, now on its 12th edition.

The winner of SEABA 2017 will go on to represent the sub zone at the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 in Lebanon from August 10 to 20.

Meanwhile, according to a philstar.com report, Gilas will have its regular Monday practices plus 15 full days where coach Chot Reyes will have at his disposal the national pool in preparation for the regional meet.

Jun Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Jayson Castro, Calvin Abueva and Terrence Romeo are expected to lead the new Gilas team.