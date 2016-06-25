Tatay ni Alden Richards puwedeng maging artista

Very touching ang naging Father’s Day presentation ng Eat Bulaga last weekend. Nakumbinsi nga nila ang tatay ni Alden Richards na umapir sa show for the said reason.
Bihirang masilayan ng televiewers ang tatay ni Alden dahil umaapir lamang siya sa Eat Bulaga kapag may mga special occasion.
Daddy Bae na ang tawag ng AlDub fans kay Richard Faulkerson Sr. na napilit din na sumayaw ng Trumpets Challenge sa Eat Bulaga, kasama ang kanyang anak.
Halata na kinakabahan si Daddy Bae pero sinuportahan naman siya ni Alden na nagmistulang choreographer sa pag-alalay sa pagsasayaw ng tatay niya.
Sa true lang, puwedeng maging character actor ang fadir ni Alden, kung papayagan siya ng kanyang anak na pumasok sa showbiz.
Game na game na nakipag-showdown ng Trumpets Challenge si Daddy Bae kay Vic Sotto aka Daddy Do, isang senyales na carry niya na umarte sa harap ng mga kamera kapag nabigyan siya ng opportunity.
******
Boracay Mansion controversy nabuhay dahil kay Leni Robredo
Nakalimutan na ang existence ng Boracay Mansion pero nabuhay uli ang isyu dahil ‘yon ang pinili ni Vice President-elect Leni Roberdo para maging opisina niya.
Wala akong pakialam sa isyu na hindi raw type ni Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista na mag-opisina si mama Leni sa Boracay Mansion dahil mas interesado ako na mapuntahan ang bahay na naging kontrobersyal noong 2000.
Muntik nang tirhan ni Laarni ang Boracay Mansion na matatagpuan sa New Manila area. Hindi natuloy ang plano ni mama Laarni dahil napag-initan ng media ang mansion na tinawag na Boracay dahil sa tsismis na nanggaling pa sa Boracay island ang mga buhangin na ginamit sa landscaping ng lugar.
Matagal na napabayaan ang Boracay Mansion pero maganda na uli ito. Hindi na magubat ang paligid pero wala na ang iba’t ibang klase ng isda.
Hindi ko nabisita ang Boracay Mansion noong 2000 pero isang nakapunta roon ang nagkuwento sa akin na napakaganda ng lugar.
Malapit lang ang Boracay Mansion sa bahay sa kanto ng Balete Drive na tinirhan noon ni Nora Aunor at napabalita na bigay sa kanya ni papa Joseph Estrada. Hindi na si Nora ang may-ari ng bahay dahil ibinenta na ito kaya hindi na siya ang babae sa Balete Drive.
******
Security ni Boy George naghigpit dahil sa Orlando tragedy?
Sakay na sakay si Boy George sa trahedya ng pamamaril sa Orlando, Florida na kumitil sa limampung buhay.
Kiyeme-kiyeme na hinigpitan ang seguridad kay Boy George dahil sa Orlando shooting. O ‘di ba, talagang na-connect agad sa pagbisita ni Boy George ang trahedya na ipinagluksa ng buong mundo?
Matagal nang nanahimik si Boy George na nasangkot sa maraming eskandalo pero maingay ang kanyang pagbisita sa Pilipinas dahil excited ang Pinoy fans na mapanood ang concert niya.
Hindi pa rin nagbabago si Boy George dahil gumagamit pa rin ito ng make up at sangkatutak na eyeshadow kaya hindi mahahalata na thunders na siya.
*****
Pauleen Luna kinonsulta ni Vic Sotto sa musika ng ‘Imagine You & Me’
Paulit-ulit na ang pagpapakita sa Eat Bulaga ng teaser ng Imagine You & Me, ang pelikula nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza.
Sa July 13 ang playdate ng Imagine You & Me kaya masipag na sina Alden at Maine sa pagpo-promote ng pelikula dahil sa kanila nakasalalay ang box office success ng big-budgeted movie nila.
Sina Maine at Bossing Vic ang nag-compose ng theme song ng Imagine You & Me.
Siyempre, kumunsulta si Bossing sa kanyang misis na si Pauleen Luna nang lapatan niya ng tunog ang lyrics na isinulat ni Maine.
Nang mag-audition si Maine sa Eat Bulaga para sa role ni Yaya Dub, isang taon na ang nakararaan, wala siyang talent sa pagkanta at pagsasayaw ang pralala niya dahil dubsmash lamang daw ang kanyang forte.
Nang maging popular siya sa fans, lumabas ang katotohanan na talented si Maine dahil marunong siyang kumanta, nakakasayaw at magaling sumulat ng lyrics.
Sa madaling salita, pang-showbiz talaga siya kaya swak na swak sila ni Alden na alam din ang gustong mangyari sa kanyang buhay at showbiz career.
