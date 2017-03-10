Tapales working hard for Omori rematch

DUBAI – WBO bantamweight world champion Marlon Tapales is working doubly hard in preparation for his rematch with Shohei Omori on April 23 at Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Tapales’ (29-2-0, 12 KOs) next fight will be his first title defense.

“I’m sure that Omori is preparing himself very well for his fight.

“So I’ll have to prepare well myself, anticipating anything new that my opponent will bring into the ring,” he was quoted as saying by philboxing.com.

Tapales last year was scheduled to defend his title against Takuma Inoue but the fight was canceled when the latter fractured his hand during training.

Japanese seventh ranked Omori (18-1-0, 13 KOs) is also hoping to avenge his loss to Tapales in 2015 via a second round TKO.

“Win or lose I want to make sure I have no regrets. It was disappointing to lose last time and I want to show Tapales [that] I have improved,” Omori was quoted by japanesetimes.co.jp.

With only few weeks left before his bout, the Filipino fighter said he’s now entering the hard part of his training running in the morning and working out about three hours in the afternoon.

“Our goal is to improve my stamina. We’ll be making 10 and 12 round sparring sessions in the next two weeks.

“I want to challenge myself how far I can go during the training,” he said.