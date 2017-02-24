Tapales trains in HK for first title defense

DUBAI – Filipino tough fighter Marlon Tapales will be training in Hong Kong in preparation for his first defense of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title on April 23 in Japan against Japanese Shohei Omori.

His trip will also help out unbeaten super flyweight prospect Rex Tso and Filipino veteran Mark Anthony Gerlado for their upcoming fights next month.

“This is a different place with different sparring partners. It is something new and I can learn a lot from them,” Tapales was quoted as saying by a sunstar.com.ph report.

The Filipino boxer has been sparring with Tso in the Philippines since last week.

“We will be here for a month. I think Rex and Geraldo will be a huge help in our training,” Tapales’ trainer Fernando Ocon said.

Tso is currently preparing for his match on March 11 against Japanese Hirofumi Mukai at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

After leaving Hong Kong on March 6 or 7, Tapales will still train in Cebu.

“For now, I think I’m not yet ready. But I think after a month here, I will be,” Tapales said, noting that he needs to work on his stamina.

He won the title after surviving two knockdowns and knocking out experienced Thai Pungluang Sor Singyu.

By: Ryan Namia