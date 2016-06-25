Taalim Pinoy produces over 150 graduates

SHARJAH—Taalim Pinoy has produced and recognized its more than 150 Filipino graduates of different short courses during its recent commencement exercises held at the Hotel International Holiday in the emirate.

The graduates completed various three-month courses, such as Core Computing, 3D Max, Auto CAD, Accounting for Non-Accountant, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Photography, Wedding 101, Technical Drafting, Balloon Decorations, Communication and Presentation Skills, Call Center Training 101, English 101, Face Painting, Dressmaking, Illustrator, Photoshop, STAAD, Project Planning P6, Basic Arabic 101, and Logistics.

Rodolfo Canales, Taalim Pinoy’s president, congratulated the graduates as he expressed his gratitude to all the volunteers and other people who made the celebration a success.

Matilyn Bagunu, a financial consultant and former president of the Filipino Community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, inspired the graduates with her tips on how to live peacefully in the UAE and be financially secured when they get back home for good.

SEWA project manager Engr. Paquito Idos gave pieces of advice to those who are seeking jobs and planning to change their careers on how to perform well during interviews.

The event also had Labor Attaché Ofelia Domingo who officiated the oath-taking of Taalim Pinoy’s new set of officers for 2016.

Domingo lightheartedly encouraged every Filipino to be keenly observant and law-abiding citizens whilst hardly providing for their loved ones in the Philippines.

She also vowed to provide in her full capacity any assistance due to every overseas Filipino worker instantaneous and effectual.

Meanwhile, as part of the event, three groups sprightly competed for the dance contest. Amazing Twisters, Hot Momma, and Worth It were announced as champion, second placer and third placer, respectively.

Moreover, trainer Engr. Rodulfo Quiboy and his students from the Balloon and Face Painting classes displayed their stunning pixie mythical creature-inspired balloon costumes with adorable face paints as they danced gracefully to the music of an oldie Latin Salsa.

Dress-Making Class students and trainer Maria Castillo, on the other hand, exhibited their beautifully crafted gowns as they ramped resembling beauty queens in a pageant.

During lunch time, selected students and volunteers rendered songs.

Furthermore, Catherine De Guzman from CPS and Alfred Selorio from Basic AutoCAD Class were chosen by the crowd as Female and Male Star of the Day.

In making the ceremony more memorable to participants, numerous prizes were given away through raffle draws.

Taalim Pinoy officers

Board of Directors

Chairman – Romeo Monsanto Jr.

Members – Rosaldo De Castro, Sonny Sañosa, Rodolfo Canales, Shelah Fe Ortiguero, Marlene Tampus, Sylvia Bautista, Rey Polancos, Feliciano Escabel, Volter Tiempo

President – Rodolfo Canales

VP External – Rosaldo De Castro

VP Internal – Sonny Sañosa

Secretary – Shelah Fe Ortiguero

Treasurer – Marisol Belleza

Auditor – Olive Monsanto

PROs – Sylvia Bautista, Feliciano Escabel, Rodulfo Quiboy

Meanwhile, clueless as she stepped on the stage, Taalim Pinoy outgoing President Sylvia Bautista was surprised with a Plaque of Recognition for being the first president and tagged as “Ina ng Taalim group.”

She then concluded the ceremony with high hopes of creating more competent Filipinos in the future.

Taalim Pinoy, a registered non-profit organization under the auspices of POLO/OWWA-Dubai, continues to provide various training to enhance Filipino competencies. Registration will start in July at the Crystal Plaza Hotel in Sharjah.