Suspect behind plans to kidnap Kris Aquino, attack Metro Manila arrested

DUBAI — A suspected terrorist who was allegedly behind plans to abduct presidential sister Kris Aquino, as well as launch attacks in Metro Manila, was arrested in Laguna last Tuesday, April 26.
In a gmanetwork.com report, suspect identified as Reynaldo Vasquez Ilao was arrested by members of Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a raid inside his house at Elvinda Village in Barangay Nueva, San Pedro, Laguna.
Citing information from authorities, the report said Ilao is a member of a group by Rajah Sulayman Movement leader Mikhail Abrera alias Abdul Asiz.
Abrera, it noted, has earlier been arrested by police authorities in a checkpoint last April 16.
Without naming its source, the report said Ilao and Abrera had a direct involvement in plans to bomb Metro Manila, and kidnap Kris Aquino.
The arrest comes days after President Benigno Aquino III divulged that the Abu Sayyaf Group has planned to abduct her sister, as well as Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, and launch attacks in the capital city.
“As part of their effort to gain favor with ISIS, one of the ASG leaders, Isnilon Hapilon, through his cohorts in prison, has tried to convert other prisoners in New Bilibid Prison to their cause and establish ties with remnants of the Rajah Sulayman Movement purportedly in an attempt to embark on a bombing campaign in Metro Manila,” the President was quoted as saying.
“They allegedly even hatched plots to kidnap Manny Pacquiao or one of his children, as well as my sister Kris or one of her children, with the plan to use them in bargaining for the release of their cohorts. Threats against my own life have been investigated,” he added.
In a separate inquirer.net report, Kris, known as the Philippines’ Queen of All Media, said that she had previously been made aware about the kidnapping, and said that this was actually the reason why she decided to not renew her contract with ABS-CBN.
“My sisters tried to shield me because they didn’t want me to have more fear than necessary. If you recall, my sons and I left in March to go abroad for three weeks.
“The health reasons I cited weren’t fabricated because the stress coming from the threat had caused my BP to constantly elevate to higher than 150/110.
The decision she made was painful, Kris said.
“I didn’t renew with ABS CBN because of this threat. That was a painful decision, but I needed to make that judgment call so as not to expose others to harm. It was that serious that I walked away from a new two-year contract for a job I’ve loved for 20 years. I informed my bosses the pertinent facts, but not full details from the intelligence reports, and they kept what I was allowed to relay to them under wraps. I was told to strictly keep the news contained and I obeyed. And I am grateful for the respect I was shown,” Kris said.
Just recently, a 68-year-old Canadian hostage by Abu Sayyaf militants was beheaded. His severed head was found in front of the Jolo Municpal Hall hours after the deadline for the ransom demanded by the terror group expired.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
of course we will need to know our family history in order that we can share it to our kids’
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
All of such ways are so risky on your freedom as well as your computer’s health, just to download games to your psp. torrent files is found at a number of different locations according to what you are looking for. Like its GXP siblings, the Torrent has an uncompromising balance of performance, style and comfort, and is also differentiated from your standard Torrent with the aggressive stance and exterior design that includes a unique hood, a whole new front fascia with cooling inlets and detailed grille inserts.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back very soon. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great job, have a nice weekend!
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Superb choice of colors!
I conceive this web site has got very great pent subject material content.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
I went over this website and I think you have a lot of great info , saved to fav (:.
Thank you for every other informative website. The place else may I get that type of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a challenge that I am just now running on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and reporting! Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
I like what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and exposure! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
Magnificent web site. Lots of helpful info here. I’m sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you to your effort!
I really enjoy the blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
You’ve made some good points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
I know this web site presents quality based content and extra material, is there any other website which gives such things in quality?
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring… I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
Whats Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & help different customers like its helped me. Good job.
You are a very intelligent individual!
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this site daily, this website is in fact good and the people are truly sharing good thoughts.
I do agree with all of the concepts you’ve presented in your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for novices. May you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
Normally I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over your web page for a second time.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the net for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
You can definitely see your skills in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info about this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to the supply?
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks
In tendencies throughout the banking institution strategy, them please do not brings working hours or even days to get pay check strengthen.
This is really attention-grabbing, You are an excessively skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to looking for more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks
garcinia cambogia reviews from users 1st, examine should your url is obtainable. After that decide on the world-wide-web ron lauren sale made style out of many web templates. dietworks pure garcinia cambogia reviews
Whats Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & assist other users like its aided me. Great job.
A vacuum cleaner is the most reliable of cleaning resources; it may also be the more expensive. You can find various kinds of vacuum with various features. Therefore prior to buying a premier vacuum-cleaner make sure you know what class of vacuum is best for your demands.
Hello there I am so thrilled I found your website, I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
Greetings! I know this iis kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin foor my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Tanks a lot!My page :: bodog88
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very useful info specifically the last part I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Well I really liked studying it. This article provided by you is very helpful for good planning.
Thanks in support of sharing such a good thought, paragraph is pleasant, thats why i have read it entirely
So far and according to actual findings released in January 2013; metformin could be the only drug so far that really bypasses the ampk chain in liver to signal the liver directly to reduce/stop excess glucose release from liver. in my case I in fact watched that action on a cgms above a year and a half and could actually time the period from metformin ingestion to when liver reefs back around the excess glucose release.
I am glad to be a visitor of this pure web blog, appreciate it for this rare info!
Why people still use to read news papers when in this technological world everything is available on net?
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite certain I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Fantastic work!
Thanks for your post here. One thing I would like to say is the fact most professional career fields consider the Bachelor’s Degree as the entry level standard for an online degree. Whilst Associate Diplomas are a great way to get started, completing your current Bachelors reveals many good opportunities to various jobs, there are numerous on-line Bachelor Diploma Programs available through institutions like The University of Phoenix, Intercontinental University Online and Kaplan. Another concern is that many brick and mortar institutions make available Online editions of their qualifications but usually for a substantially higher fee than the firms that specialize in online college diploma plans.
I love what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and coverage! Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.
This is the right site for anybody who wishes to understand this topic. You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really would want laugh out loud). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject that’s been written about for a long time. Great stuff, just great!
TLlEAj Say, you got a nice post.Much thanks again.
This awesome blog is without a doubt educating and factual. I have chosen helluva helpful stuff out of it. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks a lot!
This can be a list of words, not an essay. you are incompetent
Im thankful for the blog.Thanks Again. Will read on
I see something genuinely interesting about your website so I bookmarked.
some times its a pain in the ass to read what website owners wrote but this internet site is very user pleasant!.
You made some really good points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
pretty practical stuff, overall I feel this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Really informative blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
It as not that I want to copy your web-site, but I really like the style. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it especially designed?
Im thankful for the blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
This is a really good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!
Really informative blog.Much thanks again. Awesome.
We stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.
So funcy to see the article within this blog. Thank you for posting it
Im thankful for the article post. Awesome.
Im grateful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.
This is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thx again!
This excellent website truly has all the information and facts I needed about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you have a huge readers a base already!
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs much more consideration. I all probably be again to read much more, thanks for that info.
Wow, this post is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing these things, thus I am going to inform her.
You have remarked very interesting details ! ps nice web site.
Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a fragment of your post to my site?
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.
very nice publish, i certainly love this website, carry on it
This especially helped my examine, Cheers!
This is a really good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!
It as not that I want to copy your internet site, but I really like the pattern. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it especially designed?