Suspect behind plans to kidnap Kris Aquino, attack Metro Manila arrested

DUBAI — A suspected terrorist who was allegedly behind plans to abduct presidential sister Kris Aquino, as well as launch attacks in Metro Manila, was arrested in Laguna last Tuesday, April 26.

In a gmanetwork.com report, suspect identified as Reynaldo Vasquez Ilao was arrested by members of Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a raid inside his house at Elvinda Village in Barangay Nueva, San Pedro, Laguna.

Citing information from authorities, the report said Ilao is a member of a group by Rajah Sulayman Movement leader Mikhail Abrera alias Abdul Asiz.

Abrera, it noted, has earlier been arrested by police authorities in a checkpoint last April 16.

Without naming its source, the report said Ilao and Abrera had a direct involvement in plans to bomb Metro Manila, and kidnap Kris Aquino.

The arrest comes days after President Benigno Aquino III divulged that the Abu Sayyaf Group has planned to abduct her sister, as well as Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, and launch attacks in the capital city.

“As part of their effort to gain favor with ISIS, one of the ASG leaders, Isnilon Hapilon, through his cohorts in prison, has tried to convert other prisoners in New Bilibid Prison to their cause and establish ties with remnants of the Rajah Sulayman Movement purportedly in an attempt to embark on a bombing campaign in Metro Manila,” the President was quoted as saying.

“They allegedly even hatched plots to kidnap Manny Pacquiao or one of his children, as well as my sister Kris or one of her children, with the plan to use them in bargaining for the release of their cohorts. Threats against my own life have been investigated,” he added.

In a separate inquirer.net report, Kris, known as the Philippines’ Queen of All Media, said that she had previously been made aware about the kidnapping, and said that this was actually the reason why she decided to not renew her contract with ABS-CBN.

“My sisters tried to shield me because they didn’t want me to have more fear than necessary. If you recall, my sons and I left in March to go abroad for three weeks.

“The health reasons I cited weren’t fabricated because the stress coming from the threat had caused my BP to constantly elevate to higher than 150/110.

The decision she made was painful, Kris said.

“I didn’t renew with ABS CBN because of this threat. That was a painful decision, but I needed to make that judgment call so as not to expose others to harm. It was that serious that I walked away from a new two-year contract for a job I’ve loved for 20 years. I informed my bosses the pertinent facts, but not full details from the intelligence reports, and they kept what I was allowed to relay to them under wraps. I was told to strictly keep the news contained and I obeyed. And I am grateful for the respect I was shown,” Kris said.

Just recently, a 68-year-old Canadian hostage by Abu Sayyaf militants was beheaded. His severed head was found in front of the Jolo Municpal Hall hours after the deadline for the ransom demanded by the terror group expired.

