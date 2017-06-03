Supporters to wait longer for Duterte’s UAE visit

DUBAI – Supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte in the United Arab Emirates will have to wait a little longer for the official visit of the President, newly appointed Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said recently.

Duterte is expected to stop by the country on his way to Moscow, Russia, former Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said last year.

He was also expected to be here on May 23, but that time he was in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Cayetano, Duterte could no longer visit the country due to the terror attack in Mindanao.

Right after meeting Putin, Cayetano said that Duterte decided that it is necessary to be in the Philippines to meet with his cabinet to solve the problem.

“He could not pass here anymore. Nag straight flight na siya.

“But we will be working hard at the appropriate time,” Cayetano said, not mentioning any dates or months.

He also doubted that the President would like to visit or go out while there is a pending security problem that could endanger people’s lives.

“Hindi lang mga buhay. Yung mga taong nag evacuate from Marawi, they don’t know kung ano yung babalikan nila.

“[But] rest assured nasa puso kayo ng Pangulo,” he added.

The question about the visit of the President to the UAE was raised by Wafa Kasimieh, working in the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Department (IACAD) for 23 years now.

Cayetano quipped that Duterte will probably visit the UAE before Kasimieh celebrates her 25th anniversary at IACAD.