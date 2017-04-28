Sumusunod sa yapak ng ina?

Mali naman ang balita na hindi pa nagkakaroon ng exposure si Emilio, ang anak ni Senator JV Ejercito sa former beauty queen at model na si Patty Betita.

Rumampa na noon si Emilio sa isang fashion show kaya nagkaroon ng mga haka-haka na baka sundan niya ang yapak ng kanyang ina na isang professional model.

Nakuha kasi ni Emilio ang height ni Patty at pang-model din ang hitsura niya.

Nag-perform si Emilio sa 80th birthday party ng kanyang lolo, si Manila City Mayor Joseph Estrada, sa Manila Hotel noong April 19 kaya napansin siya ng mga bisita na hindi aware na sumali na ang bagets sa isang fashion show.

Bagets pa si Emilio pero bakas sa kanyang mukha na mas magiging guwapo pa kapag nagbinata na siya.

Kung mestisong-mestiso ang kanyang Uncle Jake Ejercito, morenong-moreno naman si Emilio dahil magkakulay ang tatay at nanay niya.

*****

Ewan ko lang kung magiging kontrobersyal din si Emilio na kagaya ni Jake na hindi tinatantanan ng intriga at kontrobersya dahil siya ang ama ni Ellie, ang anak ni Andi Eigenmann.

Muling umapela si Jake kay Andi na huwag nang idamay ang pamilya niya sa kanilang mga hindi pagkakaunawaan.

“In spite of the slanderous claims made by some, I have relatively kept my peace since I filed the petition for joint custody of Ellie.

“But in recent days, Andi has been over generalizing to the point of dragging my entire family into the issue. I now kindly request her to focus her tirades on me as I will not allow myself to be used as a publicity pawn against my family.

“Moreover, I will not let my family be incessantly used in someone’s apparent pursuit to play victim. My family and I have reached out to you numerous times and in countless of ways.

“Please stop making it seem otherwise and leave them out of this. Besides, this is about my rights as a father. Please stop making it about you.

“I hope this will be the last time I will feel the need to comment on anything related to the petition as I seek for its speedy resolution. Let us now have faith in our justice system and allow the case to take its proper course.”

*****

Siyempre, hindi nagpatalo si Andi dahil mabilis ang resbak niya kay Jake. Ito ang emote ni Andi.

“First of all Mr. Jake Ejercito, it was only u and not the rest of ur family members that I was pertaining to.

“Second of all, I reached out to you, countless of times but your ego was just way more impt to you than your child.

“If someone from your side did reach out, it has always been your sister. Just her. And NEVER you. Masyado ka kasing mataas. I don’t care about your family to have to talk about them, I care about your true intentions for trying to take my child away from me.

“I was a victim. A victim of abuse by you, Jake. That caused me so much pain that I’ve already gone past. Stop accusing me of playing victim each time I voice out how I feel.

“I’m not a victim. I’m just no coward like you. Your response has just proved me right. You really only do care when its your image at risk.

“Jake, I have an awesome life with the man I love and my beautiful daughter. I don’t need to play victim. I don’t need to make this about me. The point here is that your intentions for wanting to suddenly take my child (that nobody is depriving u of) are questionable.

“Cus if YOU are thinking of her and not just yourself, u would’ve thought of just being a better person instead of complicating things. If ever it seems I’m making this about me, maybe I am.

“Cus I’m the one who’s been working non stop to provide for my child… and what you do is accuse me of neglect. I’m the one you’re asking to spend money on a lawyer that I can’t afford.

“I’m the one whose career you’ve been jeopardizing for my daughter, and you don’t even realize how this affects my child. Lastly, I’m the one who decided to help myself be happy, and to you, it’s still wrong, even when in truth. YOU KNOW NOTHING. You don’t know me anymore.”

*****

Imposibleng hindi nararamdaman ng isang young actress na pawala na ang ningning ng bituin niya.

Marami ang nagsasabi sa akin na laos na ang batang aktres at ayaw na nila sa kanya dahil sa mga balita na maldita siya sa fans.

May bahid ng katotohanan ang impression ng mga dating humahanga sa young actress dahil hindi kagandahan ang ugali niya.

Ang negative attitude ng young actress ang isa sa mga dahilan kaya nawawalan na ng gana sa kanya ang mother studio niya.

Pati ang isang tao na malapit sa puso ng young actress, nadadamay rin dahil nahawa na rin umano sa ugali niya.

Stars come and go. Sa tagal ko na sa showbiz, marami na akong nakita na sumikat pero lumubog dahil naging mapagmalaki at hindi marunong tumanaw ng utang na loob.

******

Kung bagets ako, gagayahin ko ang ginawa ni Raymond Gutierrez para mabawasan ng 65 pounds ang katawan pero senior citizen na ako kaya wala na akong power para mag-exercise nang matindi.

Inspirasyon at good model si Raymond para sa mga tao na tumaba at nawalan ng pag-asa na pumayat pa.

Kung natsugi ni Raymond ang unwanted pounds niya, magagawa rin ito ng iba, basta magbaon lamang sila ng determinasyon at seryosohin ang goal na maging physically fit.