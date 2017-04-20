Subway jumpstarts “golden age of infrastructure”

MANILA – Japan will soon undertake the construction of the country’s first subway system which will jump start the “golden age of infrastructure” in the country.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade made the announcement during a forum on “Dutertenomics” at the Conrad Hotel in Manila which showcased the administration’s priority projects, the www.inquirer.net reported April 18.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte and Japanese Prime

Minister Shinzo Abe are set to sign the agreement on November which will open the way for the construction of the Mega Manila subway system and eyed to be started by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project will cost an estimated Php227 million and “would be funded by the government and through an official development assistance.” The project would reduce travel time from Quezon City to Taguig City to a mere 31 minutes.

Earlier this year, Abe visited the country when he pledged 1 trillion yen (Php424 billion) in investment and development assistance aid to the Philippines over the next five years.

The Japanese would contribute their tunneling expertise in the construction of the subway system, Tugade added.

Once completed in 2024, the first phase of the subway system will have 13 stops and will cater to an estimated 350,000 passengers daily. The stops are projected to be at Mindanao Avenue, North Avenue, Quezon Avenue, East Avenue, Anonas, Katipunan, Ortigas North, Ortigas South, Kalayaan, Bonifacio Global City, Cayetano Boulevard, Food Terminal Inc. and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Tugade added that the country’s railway system is also due for an upgrade with the proposed Philippine National Railway North Rail project linking Tutuban, Manila to Clark, Pampanga.

The rail is expected to start construction by the second quarter of 2018 and will cost an estimated Php225 million. When completed in 2021, the 100 kilometer North Rail is expected to ferry around 350,000 commuters daily. Travel time will also be reduced to 55 minutes between the two stops.

Meanwhile, the South Rail will also start by the third quarter of next year, Tugade added. It would connect Manila with Calamba, Los Banos, both in Laguna and the Bicol Region. It is also expected to be completed by 2021 and able to accommodate 330,000 passengers daily. The Bicol is expected to be finished by 2022 for 400,000 passengers.

He added that the 2,000 kilometer Mindanao Rail is also scheduled to be completed by 2021 linking Tagum with Davao and Digos cities with a distance of 104 kilometers and can ferry 117,000 passengers daily as well as cutting travel time to an hour.

He said this project will cost Php32 billion.

By: Sam Bautista