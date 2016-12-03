Students celebrate UAE heritage through DAPP’s Quiz Bowl

DUBAI – Celebrating the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) heritage, students from various schools took part in the Dubai Appreciation and Promotion Program’s (DAPP) Quiz Bowl.

Held at the United International Private School (UIPS) on Tuesday, November 29, a total of six schools participated in the heritage quiz as part of the country’s national day celebration which is on December 2. The UAE celebrates its 45th National Day this year.

UIPS Principal, Eunice P. Orzame, said that the UAE government has encouraged schools in the country to promote the country’s heritage through social studies. She mentioned that the government wanted the non-Emirati students to understand the UAE culture better.

“We received this as early as June,” the principal said, noting that it was part of the school’s curriculum.

The school, according to Orzame, celebrate something every month that is in line with their school curriculum such as the UAE Heritage for the month of November.

For her part, Jenny Gonzales from UIPS said she hoped that the first DAPP Quiz Bowl would encourage other Filipino schools in the country to follow in promoting the UAE’s vibrant culture to their students.

The program also supports the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister to the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to have first-rate education that develops well-rounded individuals that could contribute positively to the society.

According to the Filipino, the school spoke to Filipino students who had graduated from their school and asked them what they remembered most about UAE. She shared that many did not give an answer related to the country’s heritage.

Therefore, UIPS decided to create an interactive way to allow students learn and immerse themselves further in UAE culture through activities such as the DAPP Quiz Bowl.

Teachers from UIPS were encouraged to visit cultural and heritage areas in the country to learn more about the UAE’s culture. They went to places like Al Bastakiya to immerse and understand the country’s heritage.

“We will be passing the baton to The Oxford School who will be in charge of hosting it next year,” Gonzales said, hoping that the quiz will become an annual event for the participating schools.

Aside from quizzes, the Filipina shared that the other participating schools have opened up to interschool sports tournaments to promote camaraderie stating that an interschool basketball tournament has been lined up next month.

In the high school level, UIPS won first place with Irish Paula Tinaja and Julienne Isabelle Galang. In the elementary level, UIPS came second with Charl Josiah Payumo and Francine Grace Orense. First place went to the Indian Academy with Punit Reyat and Nishita Katepallewan.

The participants mentioned that they learned a lot through the quiz stating that there were some facts that they did know before. They were glad that the quiz allowed them to grasp new knowledge about the UAE.

Some of the students shared that they had considered UAE their second home, calling it a “home away from home”, as they were born or grew up in the Emirates.

Other schools that participated in the quiz were The Oxford School, Gulf Model School, St. Mary’s Catholic High School Muhaisnah, and Philadelphia Private School.

The participating students extended their greetings to the UAE leaders wishing them a brighter future and thanking them for making UAE as their second home.