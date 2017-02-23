Fil-Am TV personality makes waves in Middle East

Steve Patrick Moore is the first Filipino-American TV personality in the United Arab Emirates. He is a TV and events host, sports announcer, marketing and social media professional and Brand Ambassador. He holds the distinction as the only Filipino-American events host in the UAE. He is the first with Filipino lineage to work as official sports announcer for Dubai Sports Council events.

Happy zone

“My first impression of Dubai was just wow. I came here first from 2008 then I stayed till late 2009. Then I came back in 2014 because I just love the city. There’s so much to do and just a nice place to work and live in. I have huge respect for the government.

“I became a Social Media Manager for a few months before going full time in events and media. I have been here in UAE for a combined four and half years now.”

Full of diverse talents

His world revolves around entertainers and event organizers. He’s proud of the many projects he has had. “There are a lot to be honest. I’ve hosted a concert with 50 thousand people in attendance, did this and that but one of the best ones I could say here in Dubai was when I did the Samsung beach soccer organized by the Sports Council last November 2016 at DIMC. It was five days of massive [event, with] thousands of global audience in attendance. The vibe was just electrifying. Everyone was just having a great time and like I said, I’m a self-proclaimed citizen of the world so hanging out with different races was just so awesome.

“Another one was when I became a ring announcer for ONE Championship, the biggest MMA organization in Asia when I was 25 years old almost three years ago. I thought: to announce an event as massive as that at a young age was something one can’t forget and it was a dream come true for me. It was here in the Dubai World Trade Center and in Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines.”

No perfect life

Steve is still young and the future looks promising. “I’m still on my journey. One day I want to reach the level of the Ryan Seacrests, the Jimmy Fallons or the Mike Breens. Some can say that’s a tall order but guess what, don’t let anyone tell you’re too small to dream big. Keep going.”

If you look at this 28-year old guy, you’ll surely be amazed at how he embraced challenges with open arms. “There is no perfect life. It is a lie if you say there is. Life is a continuous process so you adapt, strive and be happy every second of the way. And hey, this is the UAE, the land of opportunities as we say it, maximize your abilities. Don’t shell yourself up. Go out, stand up proud and tall.”

For inspiration, he looks up to his idols, namely: Craig Ferguson, Ryan Seacrest, Jimmy Fallon, Mike Breen and Bruce Buffer. “I still have a lot of personal goals like radio. I think it’s another step I want to take to further expand my portfolio. I’m a natural funnyman if you get to know me so I think it’s one of those things I look forward to this year. This city and country has been very good to me and opportunities are just endless, it’s about how you capitalize on it and the right attitude you work along it with.”