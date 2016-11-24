“Spirit Watch–United” launched in celebration of UAE’s National Day

DUBAI – Asian direct selling company QNET has recently launched the “Spirit Watch–United” that is especially designed to celebrate the 45th celebration of the UAE National Day.

Reflecting the UAE national flag, the strap of the newly launched watch is composed of bright colors of red, green, white and black.

The watch is indeed a symbol of freedom and pride. It is furnished with scratchproof sapphire crystal glass, and a sophisticated slim nylon strap.

“Our latest watch collection reflects QNET’s commitment to celebrate with its host country, the UAE, with a cosmopolitan watch that shows the community’s pride in what this country has achieved in its 45 years of uniting seven Emirates into one country, which have all contributed to national pride,” Trevor Kuna, chief marketing officer of the firm, said.

Built to showcase one’s passion, the said watch is a timeless blend of functional design, modern crafting, and is perfect for daily wear.

The Swiss-made watch has the highest standard of quality at an affordable price point.