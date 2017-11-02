Sony launches noise cancelling headphone, audio system

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 November 2017 – At a press conference in Dubai Sony today introduced its new range of Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones in three style variations – the headband style WH-1000XM2, the behind-the-neck style WI-1000X, and the truly wireless WF-1000X. Sony also unveiled a 1.7m tall High Power Audio System MHC-V90DW which is massive, in terms of size, quality, features, lighting and sound. The products have already won industry acclaim globally and are set to take the Middle East market by storm.

Taro Kimura , Managing Director of Sony Middle East and Africa, said: “We are launching today very diverse products that cater to two ends of the audio entertainment spectrum. We have new industry leading Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones for personal use and a very big and very loud Hi-Fi system to light up any party. What is common among these products is innovative smart technologies that can customise the audio experience and meet the lifestyle and expectations of the customers of today.” He added “These new introductions in the personal and home audio categories will help consolidate Sony leadership in the audio business and achieve a growth of 28% over last year.”

New “Smart Noise Cancelling” 1000X Series

The star of the show is the truly wireless style WF-1000X, completely free of wires and fitting snugly in your ear while incorporating industry-leading Wireless Noise Cancelling technology[1]. WH-1000XM2 are the new headband-style premium NC headphones, offering multiple new features and exceptional battery life, for a deeper, longer listening experience and more options to tailor the sound to your environment. The behind-the-neck style WI-1000X is designed for the practical and smart commuter, who likes to listen in silence while travelling.

Using the new “Sony | Headphones Connect” app[2] with the new 1000X headphone series allows for more flexibility in customising how users want the headphones to adjust to their surroundings. The world’s first activity recognition ‘Adaptive Sound Control’ feature offers Wireless Noise Cancelling and ambient sound preferences to suit different environments. This smart listening experience is realised by Sony’s integrated technology called SENSE ENGINETM[3], designed to provide a personalised experience for every single sound, including music and ambient sound, tailored to individual needs.

With the WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X you also get the world’s first ‘Atmospheric Pressure Optimising’3 feature that uses sensors to detect the air pressure around you and optimise the Wireless Noise Cancelling accordingly. Additionally, an equaliser[4] allows you to tailor the soundscape further to your personal preference. These smart listening experiences are also realised by Sony’s SENSE ENGINETM6.

Wire-free WF-1000X

The innovative and minimal design lets you place the stylish WF-1000X buds comfortably in your ears, tune in to your music, and tune out of the real world. Having no wires whatsoever frees you to go about your business in a simple and seamless manner.

With a 6mm driver, the sound from these headphones is dynamic despite their miniscule size. As soon as you take them out of the case these headphones automatically power on and connect to the last device they were paired with – pop them in your ears and you are ready to go.

Charge the WF-1000X in the sleekly designed charging case for up to 9 hours[5] of usage. With the WF-1000X you get true wearing comfort, functional beauty and sound that stays connected wherever you are.

Headband Style WH-1000XM2

Benefitting from all the award-winning features of the MDR-1000X and bringing even more to the table, the WH-1000XM2 does not disappoint with the best Wireless Noise Cancelling technology combined with unique Ambient Sound mode, Personal NC Optimiser and Quick Attention mode in this around-ear style.

If you are a frequent flyer then the new Atmospheric Pressure Optimising3 feature that analyses your surrounding atmospheric pressure and improves the NC performance will make a difference to the comfort of your flight[6].

Enhanced to last 40 hours with an audio cable, or 30 hours wirelessly, the Quick Charge function gains 70 mins of battery life with just 10 minutes of charging, so you can use your 1000XM2 wherever you are, whether that be flying across the sky or on your commute to work[7].

For the 1000X family, the companion Sony | Headphones Connect app is packed full of Sony smart features for adaptable listening, utilising your mobile device’s accelerometer sensor to detect your activity and adjust music and sound settings to best suit your environment.

Behind the neck In-ear WI-1000X

The stylish behind-the-neck Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones, WI-1000X, are the perfect companion for the commuter who wants to add some sophistication and efficiency to their daily commute and business trips with up to 10 hours of battery life (with Wireless Noise Cancelling turned on). With the world’s first ‘Atmospheric Pressure Optimising’3 feature, this pair is perfect for enjoying in-flight entertainment systems via a wired audio connection with industry-leading noise cancellation for up to 14 hours. The WI-1000X brings functionality and class to your daily life through their intuitive design, including zip-style cable management and vibration alerts for incoming calls.

The hybrid driver unit with balanced armature and 9mm dynamic driver brings the best sound quality to your ears with a multitude of other sound features such as High Resolution Audio, LDAC, DSEE HX and S-Master HX.

MHC-V90DW

Standing at an impressive 1.7m tall, the large tower design of V90DW speaker means music can be seen and heard in the best possible way. Light up the night with the brilliant lighting feature options, and with the excellent sound quality, the V90DW is truly a party machine.

The V90DW is packed with advanced technology and sound pressure to bring high quality sound to cover a wide range and reach a larger area. With these speakers; bigger and better parties can be catered to.

The V90DW features a Spread Sound Generator (an open back-type cabinet) that supports the spread and distance of high quality music. To increase the range and spread of sound, front-facing mid-range Angled Speakers and tweeters are angled outward at 20 degrees. The speakers carry a ‘horn’ like style to maximise the reproduction of sound across the room.

The easy-to-use touch panel user interface is also back-lit, so there’s no fumbling around in the dark when attempting to skip a track. However, the real stars of the show are the speaker lights and multi-colour woofer lights that change according to the beat and in turn lights up the surroundings all night long.

With the Sony Music Center and Fiestable mobile apps, the V90DW can wirelessly (via Wi-Fi) synchronise up to 10 compatible speakers for an all-encompassing and engaging party chain speaker experience. The V90DW connects wirelessly with the already available V77W and can be easily transported due to its built-in casters.

For those who see themselves as a bit of a DJ and the heart of the party, this product has all the party features to showcase those talents. By connecting via the Sony Music Center and Fiestable app, users can adjust the lighting, add sampler and DJ effects as well as control the basic functions of the speaker. With a wave of the hand, various options can be controlled through Gesture Control, making it easier than ever to get the party started and the beat going.

WF-1000X, WI-1000X, WH-1000XM2 and MHC-V90DW are available at the Sony Centre, The Dubai Mall and at all leading retail stores in the UAE.

Suggested Retail Price and Availability in UAE

Product Suggested Retail Prices in UAE WF-1000X AED 899 WI-1000X AED 1,199 WH-1000XM2 AED 1,499 MHC-V90DW AED 2,999

[1] Among truly wireless style headphones.

[2] Compatible with Android 4.4 or later. iOS 9.0 or later and compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

[3] SENSE ENGINETM is an integrated technology of Sony’s unique audio signal processing and analysing techniques. This technology provides an individualised experience for every single sound, including music and ambient sound, tailored to each user’s preferences. SENSE ENGINETM is a trademark of Sony Corporation.

[4] Equaliser function will be available for WF-1000X in October 2017 with update of the app

[5] 3 hours of battery life per charge. The carry case can charge the WF-1000X 2x over.

[6] A Bluetooth® connection is needed.

[7] Kindly check the policy for usage of Bluetooth® devices while in-flight, which may vary across airlines.