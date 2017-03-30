SolGen nixes ‘special treatment’ for De Lima

MANILA – No special treatment. This was what Solicitor General Jose Calida asked from the Supreme Court as he sought the justices to junk the petition of Senator Leila de Lima to set aside the warrant of arrest issued against her for allegedly being involved in the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

A www.abs-cbn.com report said that Calida sought the dismissal of the de Lima petition due to its technical and procedural errors during the continuation of the oral arguments on the senators petition at the SC.

De Lima is also asking the SC to invalidate the drug charges against her because the state witnesses are convicts and thus are not qualified to be witnesses.

However, Calida said de Lima’s case should not be given special attention by the SC.

“There is no reason for this court to give De Lima special treatment. Her case is only one of the tens of thousands of drug-related cases now being handled by 955 branches of the Regional Trial Court,” Calida said in the report.

“What is so special about this senator that her lawyers are practically asking the Supreme Court to waive its rules so that the court can rule on an incident still pending? My answer is none.”

De Lima’s camp has argued the senator must be freed and the drug charges against her invalidated due to lack of concrete evidence against her, and the conflicting positions of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) over which specific provision of the anti-drug law the senator supposedly violated, the report added.

Calida said the senator’s petition should be dismissed because it goes against the court rules on forum shopping, and the principle of hierarchy of courts.

Several SC justices raised the possibility that De Lima’s camp could have committed forum shopping by going to the SC despite having a pending petition before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch Branch 204, headed by Judge Juanita Guerrero, to quash her case, the report said.

“De Lima, no matter her stature, is not exempt from principle of higher courts. Under this principle, a direct recourse to this honorable court is improper because it is the court of last resort,” Calida stressed.

“De Lima’s case does not fall within the exceptions. Her petition before this court does not involve issues imbued with public welfare and policy. Neither does it show there are compelling circumstances that the broader interest of justice demands the direct action of the court.”

Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay earlier said de Lima had no other recourse but go directly to the SC because her case was “unique”. Hilbay also said, the senator went straight to the SC out of “deep frustration” over the developments in the lower courts. He said, the conditions present in De Lima’s case can be considered as exceptions to the principles forbidding forum shopping and bypassing of lower courts.

He also said an SC decision granting De Lima’s petition would not prompt other officials facing drug charges to seek the same relief.

Calida, on the other hand, argued that by going directly to the SC, de Lima “forfeited other plain, speedy and adequate remedies which could have equally addressed her concerns.”

He insisted that it is the trial court, and not the Sandiganbayan as De Lima’s camp has been insisting, has proper jurisdiction over the drug charges against the senator.

By: Sam Bautista