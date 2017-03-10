“Show proof of EJKs” – Bato

MANILA – Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa challenged Human Rights Watch (HRW) to “show solid evidence” that the police organization or its officers are involved in extrajudicial killings (EJK).

“Magpakita sila ng ebidensya. Hindi ‘yung sige lang sila akusa,” de la Rosa said in a press conference called March 6 at Camp Crame, a www.inquirer.net report said.

The HRW, a US-based organization, came up with a report last week which detailed how EJKs are allegedly being committed by policemen. It also alleged that PNP operatives fake evidence, plant drugs and guns to pin down their victims of drug raids.

PNP spokesman Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos also issued the same statement after the HRW report came out.

“Kawawa naman kami. Nagsusumikap kami na malinis itong aming bansa sa droga. Marami na akong pulis na napatay. Eh tapos ngayon akusahan kami ngayon,” de la Rosa said in retaliation to the report.

Carlos added that the HRW should not mar the reputation of the entire police organization because of the 24 summary execution cases. He added that should the HRW could produce the proof, it should file the proper cases in court so the rogue cops would be meted justice.

By: Sam Bautista