Show Mai Cart: Meg Imperial and Romano Vasquez Live in Dubai 2017

ARC5 Events FZ LLC in cooperation with JC Premiere, SMDC (Team AJ Lutella) and Next Level Restaurant proudly present the most entertaining and lucrative event of the year entitled “Show Mai Cart” being participated in by two of the country’s great performers Meg Imperial and Romano Vasquez. The event offers variety of activities.

Apart from the raffle, an event in the morning will take place. The event will be held on Friday, April 28 at the Abjad Hotel (formerly known as Ramada Hotel). The main event starts at 6 pm. A press conference was conducted April 27 at Komedor Restaurant in Karama.

Fantastic huge prices await the lucky winners during the event. Third prize winner will receive a 32 inches Samsung TV. Second prize winner will receive Platinum Account of JC Premiere worth 1,700 AED. The grand prize winner will bring home a business food cart in the Philippines from “Siomai King Food Cart”.

The event is also sponsored by Filinvest, Orvena Shea Butter, Filipino Institute, Pinoy Bakery, Rice Me Up, Indulgence Beauty Salon and Komedor Restaurant. The media partners are Kabayan Weekly and Pinas Music Zone.

The ticket price is 100 AED only. For bookings and purchase of tickets, please call 052578897 (Rachel arc5 Event Marketing Manager) or 0523408289 (Eva Alfonso CEO).