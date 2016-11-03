Shisha, a major threat to health, study shows

DUBAI – A recent study in the United Arab Emirates revealed that shisha users who smoke inside the house are setting those who live with them in peril.

According to a report by thenational.ae, citing a research by The New York University Abu Dhabi Public Health Research Center, it discovered that shisha can pollute an entire house and those people inside the room.

“Sending your children to play in the other room while you smoke is not a safe alternative. This is one of the first studies to show it’s a big deal in ways that we didn’t necessarily expect,” Scott Sherman, the principal investigator at the center and co-author of the study, was quoted as saying in the report.

He also mentioned that if people want to smoke at home then they have that option.

“. . . It’s really a question of education and making them realize what they’re getting themselves and their families into,” he added.

The study, Effects of Hookah Smoking on Indoor Air Quality in Homes, studied 33 houses in the country.

Of these, in 11 homes only shisha was smoked, in 12 only cigarettes were smoked, while in 10 no one smoked.

The study suggested that all the pollutants that were evaluated found to be higher in homes where shisha was smoked.

“Carbon monoxide levels in rooms where shisha was used were found to be five times higher than in rooms where cigarettes were smoked, while carbon monoxide levels in rooms next to where shisha was smoked were nearly four times higher compared to rooms next to where cigarettes were smoked,” the media report stated.

The report also added that an excess of carbon monoxide in the bloodstream can cause severe damage to vital organs, and toxic chemicals from second-hand smoke can cause cancer, respiratory problems and heart disease.

“[Shisha smoke is more harmful] because shisha smoking sessions last at least an hour or a few hours and this long time is more dangerous,” Trilok Chand, a special pulmonologist at Burjeel Hospital in the capital said.

Chand expressed that exposure to shisha smoke can cause headache, dizziness, nausea and chronic. He also noted that severe exposure can lead to coronary heart disease or permanent neurological impairment.

Lead researcher of the said study Michael Weitzman hoped that the research will open up “a conversation that will motivate the public to behave differently or to create regulations that could save many lives and improve the quality of life for countless people around the world.”