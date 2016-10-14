Sharjah to host over 1K publishing houses at 35th Sharjah Intíl Book Fair

This year’s Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will see the participation of 1,420 publishing houses from 60 countries, with more than 1.5 million books on display throughout its 11 days.
The details of the 35th edition of the region’s foremost literary event and the world’s third largest book fair, which takes place from November 2-12 in Sharjah, were revealed at a press conference at the Sharjah Expo Centre by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the organizer of the annual activity.
Taking place in a tent similar to the one that hosted the first editions of SIBF three-and-a-half decades ago, the conference participants included the organizers and sponsors of SIBF; including Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA; Abdulaziz Taryam, CEO Advisor and General Manager of Etisalat Northern Emirates; Khalid Al Midfa, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation; along with a number of local and Arab media representatives and publishers.
The attendees outlined the importance of the event, which this year is being held under the theme ‘Read More.’
Al Ameri was keen to highlight the illustrious history of the fair, revealing how it had grown to become such a popular event that it now takes up 25,000 square feet of Sharjah Expo Centre. He stressed how this popularity stemmed from passion.
“There is no word that reflects the history of SIBF better than the word ‘passion.’ The passion of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has led us to inaugurating the 35th edition of SIBF. The forthcoming event will celebrate the array of Arab cultural and literary achievements that have made the fair a preeminent feature in the story of our nation’s progress,” he said.
According to Al Ameri, there will be 88,000 new titles to be exhibited at the forthcoming edition of SIBF. He revealed that the UAE had the lion’s share of participating publishing houses, with 205 taking part, followed by Egypt with 163, Lebanon and India with 110 each, the UK with 79, Syria with 66, the US with 63 and KSA with 61.
Al Ameri explained that visitors to SIBF 2016 will be able to enjoy more than 1,417 activities that cover the spectrum of arts, entertainment, education, culture and creativity. These include the Social Media Station, Cultural Programme, Cultural Café, and the Cookery Corner Programme. Younger members of the family will be well catered for with the Kid’s Programme, which includes the Beijing Circus, the educational musical show ‘Sesame,’ the ‘Addams Family’ performances and the ‘Digital Magician’ entertainment shows.
For his part, Taryam expressed his delight in being involved in SIBF 2016.
“It is an honor to represent Etisalat, the sponsor of this important cultural event that spreads the word about the rich experience of reading. SIBF has accomplished a long list of achievements over its 35 years and has become established as one of the most important regional activities that promotes culture,” he said.
