Sharjah-Dubai border commuters seek covered waiting area

DUBAI – With the untamable hot temperature in Dubai, which can soars up to 50 degrees Celsius, commuters near the Sharjah-Dubai border are asking for a covered shelter to hide themselves from the scorching sun every day.

The area is at the backside of the Sahara Center, Dubai side, where 22, F23 RTA buses arrive and depart.

Commuters coming from either Al Nahda, Sharjah or Al Nahda, Dubai going to Stadium Metro Station use this pick up point to get to their respective works.

Mel Anda, 28, has been living in Al Nahda, Sharjah for three years now.

He has been using the public bus (F23) for two years.

His work is at 10 am so he needs to be at the bus stop at 8 .m because his work place is near Sharaf DG. Anda said that there should be an area where commuters can be covered from the direct sunlight.

“Mahirap din minsan kasi sobrang mainit talaga. Minsan late pa ang bus or na-traffic sila so mas lalong bilad. Kawawa naman yung mga may sakit, di ba?” the Filipino who works in a medical clinic said.

Every 10 minutes, a new bus arrives at the bus stop.

Mary Gomez, meanwhile, said that there should be a covered waiting area in the area especially for the old and pregnant people.

Kabayan Weekly tried to get in touch with the RTA for comment about this or if they have plans on putting bus shelters near the area but no reply as of this writing.