‘Sharjah Drakon’ wins in RAK Dragon Boat Festival

‘Sharjah Drakon’ Dragon Boat Team recently won the Bin Majid Dragon Boat Festival 2017 held last April 7-8 in Ras Al Khaimah.

The only Sharjah-based team, composed mostly of Pinoys bagged 1st place in the Premier MIXED 200-12 Category (200m race with 12 paddler + steerperson). They also won 3rd place in both Premier OPEN 200-12 Category – 3rd Place (200m race with 12 paddler + steerperson) and Over-all Premier Mixed categories.

Boosting their wins as first-timers, the team was founded in 2015 initially with 10 members aiming to promote and develop the sport within the Filipino community. They recently have 30 active members who frequently train in Al Khan Lagoon on weekends to prepare for the competition. Gerwin Labindao, the team’s coach talks to KW, exclusively:

DJ: What is a Dragon Boat race?

Coach: A standard Dragon Boat is composed of 20 paddles, plus one drummer and one steer person or helm. In every race, the number of paddlers in the boat is based on the race category.

DJ: How was the team formed? What was the process of selecting member?

Coach: An applicant must hold a resident Visa in UAE. He/She must be 21 years of age and above (no limits); as long as he/she is physically fit to undergo rigorous training. An eligible aspirant shall be given a free paddling trial and will undergo health and fitness evaluation as pre-requisite.

DJ: How long did you guys train to prepare for the competition?

Coach: Dragon Boat season usually starts every October of the year. We started training during off-seasons (usually starts 3 months before the opening season by August)

DJ: How did you train? How often do you guys train?

Coach: We do regular training every Friday and Saturday mornings at the Al Khan Lagoon in Sharjah. Around two weeks before the competition, we train on weekdays as well, every Mondays and Wednesdays.

***

The team is currently preparing to compete for the upcoming Dubai Dragon Boat Festival 2017 at the Dubai Cultural Village, April 21-22 – and looking forward to compete outside UAE by next year.