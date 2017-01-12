All set for walkathon for cancer patients

DUBAI – A walkathon intended for cancer patients based in the country will be concluded on February 24. Dubbed as Mercithon – Walk of Hope, this certain sports and fun-filled activity is also a charitable activity aimed at reaching out to aid cancer patients regardless of religion, nationality or cultural barriers.

As of this writing, a total of seven cancer patients will be the recipient of the activity. The organizer, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, will aid the treatment of these patients. These seven patients are a Pakistani, Filipino, Indian, Syrian, Moroccan and two Lebanese. These are the chosen beneficiaries, so far.

According to Rev. Father Lennie Connully, the church’s parish priest, the event will be conducted in collaboration with numerous government institutions and cancer organizations based in the region.

“Samaritan means helping anybody in need. Additionally, we are conducting this in line with the vision of our ruler, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum and also the vision of Pope Francis,” he said.

He added that through this initiative, the church hopes to bring more people to accept, understand and support cancer patients.

One of the recipients of the Mercithon – Walk of Hope is a 10-year-old Filipino student of the United International Private School.

Randolph Palomer was hospitalized in Manila last year and who had six-centimeter tumor at the center of his brain, gulfnews.com reported.

Samaritans Ministry of St. Mary’s Catholic Church aided the medical needs of the kid and was able to bankroll all the costs.

Based on records, around 14 million people across the world are battling and are afflicted with cancer.

In UAE, meanwhile, a month’s cancer treatment costs approximately AED 40,000 per chemotherapy, radiation or surgery.

This walkathon for the cancer patient is the debut, according to the organizers, and will be conducted yearly.

The venue wasn’t revealed yet, but the organizers said the one-day event will have a host of activities and entertainment. Rides, variety of games, food stalls, cultural activities, musicians and raffle draws can also be seen at the event.

Kabayan Weekly, as the exclusive Filipino media partner, will also take part at the notable and worthy activity.

“As a media partner, we are going to provide the advertisement to inform and invite the people to attend.

“We will also assist the organizing committee to connect with other charity organizations who can also be part of the program,” Kabayan Weekly’s Publisher Atallah Habib expressed.

The event is being conducted on the occasion of celebrating Dubai’s Golden Jubilee.

For sponsorship and further information, one can email samaritan.event@gmail.com.