Serenade

My fairest one

With a guitar while I wait

For you to come

I will strum a lovely tune

So we can sing

Under this radiant moon

A charming thing!

As our blending harmony

Will fill the air

We’ll sing in your balcony

So nice to hear

This unwavering serenade

They all will know

That to God I always prayed

I love you so.’

By: Jesus James Llorico