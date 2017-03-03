Senator wants tokhang back

MANILA – Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has reiterated his call for President Rodrigo Duterte and Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa to reinstitute Oplan Tokhang of the police organization.

“I am appealing to our President and the PNP to relaunch the anti-drug drive,” Cayetano said February 27 as he echoed the same sentiment last February 25 during the administration sponsored 31st celebration of the People Power Revolt at the Quirino Grandstand last February 25.

The senator made the call as reports have started to circulate of the resurgence of shabu in the streets of the capital since Oplan Tokhang was suspended by the President in January, Cayetano claimed.

“If the pushers return, it will be followed by the killing of innocent people. Rape and theft will not be far behind,” the senator insisted.

He added that 60% of the country’s problems on criminality could be traced to illegal drugs, which is why he is asking the President to continue the “change” he has started.

Speaking before the February 25 crowd at the Quirino grandstand, Cayetano said that should the President reinvigorate the campaign, Oplan Tokhang will no longer be called “war on drugs” rather as the “people’s war on drugs.”

By: Sam Bautista