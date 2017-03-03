Senate strips Liberal Party senators of posts

MANILA – Three Liberal Party senators as well as an ally were stripped of their committee chairmanships following on the motion of neophyte Senator Manny Pacquiao on Monday, February 27.

www.rappler.com reported that LP Senators Franklin Drilon, Francis Pangilinan, Paolo Benigno Aquino IV and Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros were ousted from their committee chairmanships days after LP Senator Leila de Lima was arrested by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group last Friday.

Akbayan is a known ally of the LP.

Removed from his senate pro tempore position was Drilon while Pangilinan was relieved as chairman of the committee on agriculture, Aquino as education committee chairman and Hontiveros from the health committee.

The pro tempore position is the second highest post in the Senate after the Senate Presidency and carries with it ex officio membership in all committees in the Upper Chamber, especially the powerful Commission on Appointments.

Rappler added that no senator objected to Pacquiao’s motions and even the four senators seconding them. As such, the four were moved to the minority bloc of the Senate with Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

Drilon said that de Lima will join them in the minority, but Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III opted to wait for the official word from de Lima.

Replacing Drilon is Senator Ralph Recto, Senator Francis Escudero replaced Aquino in the education committee chairmanship while President Rodrigo Duterte allies Senators Cynthia Villar and Joseph Victor Ejercito replaced Pangilinan and Hontiveros, respectively.

The replacements signaled the formal breakup of the super majority coalition in the senate which started in September when de Lima was ousted from her chairmanship of the committee on justice for accusing the President of ordering the killings of hundreds in his hometown of Davao.

When Vice President Leni Robredo was eased out of the cabinet in December last year, this started calls for other LP members to bolt from the majority bloc.

By: Sam Bautista