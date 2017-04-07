Senate minority to block 4 administration measures

MANILA – The Senate Minority bloc will oppose at least four measures being pushed by the President and his allies.

This was disclosed by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, April 4, in a www.inquirer.net report.

The four measures the minority is expected to block are the restoration of the death penalty, approved by the House of Representatives, the lowering of the age of criminal liability from 15 to 9 years of age, the postponement of the barangay [village] elections on October, and any move to change the 1987 Charter.

Trillanes explained that the minority, led by Senator Franklin Drilon, reached this consensus before Congress went on break for the country’s celebration of Easter. Congress resumes on May 2.

“So lahat ‘yan haharangin ng minority bloc (The minority bloc will block all those),” the senator said in the report.

Trillanes is almost certain that the postponement of the village polls will not push through in the Senate as he disclosed that even some majority bloc members were against it.

“So malabo ‘yan (It’s unlikely). The barangay elections for all intents and purposes would push through by October,” he added.

He likewise assured the public that any move to convene Congress as a Constituent Assembly to amend the Constitution will not push through, unless the House and the Senate would be allowed to vote separately.

“Definitely hindi ‘yan lulusot (This definitely won’t push through). And we will also not allow ourselves to be convened as a Constituent Assembly unless and until ma-clarify yung voting process (the voting process is clarified). It should be separate,” Trillanes stressed.

Aside from Drilon and Trillanes, the four other minority members are Senators Bam Aquino, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros and Leila de Lima, who has been detained at Camp Crame over drug charges.

By: Sam Bautista