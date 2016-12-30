Selling online illegal in UAE

DUBAI – Are you selling products through social media?

If you are based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is important to note that you might be breaking various laws. Any kind of transaction that involves selling goods needs to have a permit secured from the authorities.

Attorney Barney Almazar from Gulf Law said that there are three laws to consider when it came to online sales – immigration laws, labor laws and commercial laws.

Any foreigner can legally stay in the UAE as long as he has a residence visa, but he mentioned that those sponsored by a company should only work exclusively for their sponsor and cannot work for another company or have any “sideline”.

“The definition of work is comprehensive to include working for one’s self. Thus, having your own online business even though you are not employing other people, will be considered as work, and therefore, you will need proper documentation — even if you are not paying yourself,” he told Kabayan Weekly.

As per Article 11 of Federal Law No. 6 of 1973, “A foreigner who obtains a visit visa may not work anywhere in the UAE with or without payment or for his own as employer.”

If the visa is issued for employment for any individual or an establishment, the holder may not work for another individual or establishment without the written consent of that individual or establishment and the approval of the General Directorate of Naturalization and Residency (GDNR).”

Those who are under a family visa either by spouse or parent are not allowed to work unless they have secured a “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) from their sponsor. Additionally, they also need to obtain a work permit from the licensed company they will be working for.

Majority of the people who are believed to be practicing such acts are women, particularly housewives. These women use social media sites to sell their products that they either make by themselves or brought from other countries and brought to the UAE.

According to Article 13 of the Labor Code, “Non-nationals may not be employed in the United Arab Emirates without the approval of the Labour Department and before first obtaining an employment permit in accordance with the procedures and regulations laid down by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.”

Almazar shared that any entity must secure a trade license from the Ministry of Economy in the UAE before operating in the country.

“Online selling is considered as [an] e-commerce business and therefore must be licensed. The cheapest and most practical way to comply with the law, especially for the start-ups, is to partner with an existing company so they can trade under the license of that company,” the Filipino said.

He did, however, mention that obtaining a license under a free zone is another alternative. Almazar stated that the free zone provides more flexible rules and lower establishment costs in comparison to the mainland incorporations.

If one will be selling food, he or she must ensure that the products are approved to be sold in the UAE.

“Selling of food, drinks or supplements will require approval from the Dubai Municipality, in addition to the trade license,” Almazar concluded.

Article By: Jekah Carillo