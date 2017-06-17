Selfie your way to win Panasonic products this Ramadan

Contest is ongoing until June 30

DUBAI – Take a selfie and have a chance to win exciting prizes this Ramadan! Panasonic has launched a “Win the best for your home” contest where consumers will have the opportunity to win products such as a 55-inch full HD LED TV, 25L microwave oven, and a 6-in-1 body grooming kit.

The ongoing contest runs until June 30 and is open to all residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Pakistan.

“By launching this competition, we aim to enhance interaction with our customers and create a spirit of celebration. Panasonic products have been an integral part in many homes and this competition will bring the spirit of togetherness with our valuable customers,” Anthony Peter, Director – Corporate Communication Division, Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF), said.

Each participant is only allowed to enter once in the competition. They would have to upload a selfie with their favorite Panasonic product to the contest page (http://bit.ly/2r0HEDO).

The winning hamper includes a 55-inch full HD LED TV, Urban Audio Hi-Fi, Juicer 25L Microwave Oven, 1600W Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Steam Iron, 1200W Hair Dryer, 6-in-1 body grooming kit, Cordless Phone and Headphone from Panasonic.

Winners will be announced within a week after the completion date.