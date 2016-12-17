See the sights of unseen Armenia

Armenia Travels and Air Arabia recently backed a three-day Armenia tour to representatives from Filipino Community in the United Arab Emirates. The trip aims to unveil Armenia as an affordable holiday destination and the must-see in the country. Armenia prides its own history to be longer than other countries in Europe, combined with the country’s richness of cultural and architectural heritage that could fill anyone’s travel desires.

The country is located at the intersection between Europe and Asia surrounded by land in between Turkey (West) and Azerbaijan (East) and on its North and South, flanked by Georgia and Iran.

Winter season in the country’s capital, Yerevan, range from -5 ºC to -10 ºC on extreme days. During the trip in late November which was the start of winter, the group experienced a fall of temperature at -7 ºC. Although it’s on the extent of cold weather conditions, Armenia clearly makes winter vacation not less striking.

More to look forward to in an Armenian escapade is to not overlook the natural landscapes of the country. It is described to highlight the diverse high mountain peaks, fertile valleys, the scenic land formations and rock sculptures and waterfalls are the scenes Kababayans shouldn’t miss. Just like when the group of Filipino Community representatives visited some of the tourist attractions plotted in the tour itinerary organized by Armenia Travel and Air Arabia.

Country’s capital, Yerevan

Getting the Yerevan city tour lets you see major sights in the downtown. It includes the famous Republic Square where a stone pattern in the center resembles an Armenian rug when viewed overhead.

The tour also includes The Opera House, “The Statue of Black Cat” by world-famous sculpture Fernando Botero in the famous Cascades, a drive to the Parliament, Palace of the President, the National Academy of Science, Tsitsernakaberd – Genocide memorial for the victims of the 1915 Genocide of Armenians, Victory Park, and a panoramic view of the city at the Mother Armenia monument and the History Museum of Armenia.

Dilijan



As an Armenian saying goes; “If paradise had mountains, forests and springs, it would look like Dilijan” On the way to resort town of Dilijan, the road is framed by the Lesser Caucasus Mountains. The town holds the preserved historic treasures and masterpieces of the Armenian architecture, located in the northeastern part of the country.

It offers the opportunity to visit well preserved 19-century houses. Another spot that cuts in the list is the Haghartsin Monastery, built between the 10th and 14th century which is one of UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites. The monastery is presently under restructuring with donations from His Royal Highness Sheikh Muhammad al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

Tsaghkadzor



Referred to by the locals as “Flower Valley”, Tsaghkadzor greets tourists with charm. This is where Kecharis, a monastery complex comprising of four churches and two chapels were built.

Also known as a spa town and a popular health resort in Armenia, located north of the capital Yerevan in the Kotayk Province.

Lake Sevan



Recognized as one of the biggest altitude lakes in the world, Lake Sevan in Armenia will give you a glimpse of “The Pearl of Armenia”; “Blue-eyed Beauty” as dubbed by locals. The highland fresh-water Sevan Lake was rooted from volcanic origins, positioned at an altitude of 6,500 ft.

Geghard



Another UNESCO World Heritage Site holder of Armenia is the rock-hewn monastery of Geghard, one of the main sights of pilgrimage in Armenia. The name itself comes from a legend indicating to the believed holy spear translated in Armenian as Geghard, was kept here during middle ages. The monastery is a striking impression of mystery from its structure and the surrounding scenery. Geghard Monastery draws hundreds of visitors today because of the crystal clear miraculous water coming from one of the churches of the complex.

Garni Village



Comparable to other Armenian towns, Garni village also possesses ancient points. Here stood the only surviving pagan temple, the Temple of Sun dating from the first century AD. It was not included in the destruction as it was situated in the King’s residence, and now has become a jewel for Armenia tourism. The temple is a grand example of ancient architecture of the Hellenistic period made from basalt with fine hewing and carving.

In mind of the wonders in Armenia to surely satisfy each travel bug, OFWs in the UAE too can experience the perfect holiday getaway while even coming up for change of visa status instances. Aside from neighboring countries Kababayan’s often visit for visa runs, you should consider Armenia in the cut. It is just a three hour and 10 minute average flying time from Dubai, UAE.

“In Armenia, you can spend a good time while waiting for your visa to be completed,” said Mr. Sherif Ramadan, AirArabia Sales Executive.

He added that travel cost ranges from 780 AED to 900 AED inclusive of a two-way flight ticket and hotel accommodations for 3 days. You can book a tour around Armenia through the AirArabia.com website.

Additionally, Armenia Travel mentioned a tourist visa for 21 days is issued upon submission of the visa application form, photograph, original of the passport with validity period of a minimum four months and visa fee of AMD 3000 (approx. USD 7). For more details on visa and passport information, visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia web site www.mfa.am. Processing of visas in foreign countries through Armenian embassy usually takes seven business days. Processing of visas upon arrival to Armenia usually takes 30 minutes. Visas can also be processed online by credit card and picked up upon arrival in Armenia. More of information for tourists in Armenia can be checked at Armenia Travel website, www.armeniatravel.am.

A trip is never complete without trying and satisfying your tummies with Armenian cuisine. Like any other destinations you have visited or have been, the national cuisine is a supplementary of the entire experience. Armenia likewise takes pride for having the oldest cuisine in the world and is pleased to have recipes one could only taste in the country. Lavash Armenians’ one of the great culinary traditions, a thin unleavened bread baked in a special clay oven – referred as tonir, using ancient recipes. Lavash accompanies every breakfast, lunch and dinner which wrapped around meat, cheeses or salads. Apart from the bread, your craving for fruit will also be filled with Armenia fruit such as grapes, apricots pomegranates, peaches, plums, quinces, walnuts, dogwood, melons, watermelons, consumed either fresh or dried.

Here are some additional glimpses and thoughts of the tour experience from our fellow Kababayans who have been there and have a blast in befriending winter and wander around in the Land of Noah, the Land of Mountains, Music and Monasteries – ARMENIA.

– “The temperature dropped to -7 degrees C during our stay in Armenia. It was my first time to experience winter, so I was excited and scared at the same time. I’m very “lamigin”; my face and feet got numb on several occasions. But it’s funny how I never felt uneasy when we went to Tsaghkadzor to play in the snow!



I love how the blanket of snow wrapped the place with a certain kind of magic! It looked tranquil before we hopped off the bus, but then, we were filled it with childlike giggles! I made a snow angel, joined a snow fight and blew snowy butterfly kisses! It was an experience to remember!” – Ms. Lady Anne Abit, representative of DUBAI OFW Community Blog

– “The best part of our trip was on the last day of the tour. We went to Geghard Monastery, a medieval monastery carved out of the adjacent mountain located in the province of Kotayk. The Gharni Temple, a pagan temple built in the first century with beautiful landscape mountains. Going inside the gate had a gothic feel. Then, a 10-minute drive from Gharni Temple is the Symphony of Stones. The Armenian Ghatta Bread is a must try there.” – Ms. Joy Erroja, Real Estate Broker at Driven Properties Real Estate.



“Armenia is like a magical place. Imagine coming from a sunny lake, going through a tunnel and at the end of it an enchanted mountain filled with pine trees covered with snow welcomes you, that is magical. Plus, with all these magnificent tourism attractions come at an inexpensive costs.” Mr. Russell Gonzales, Head, Product Development (Non-Air), Travelwings.com

– “What strikes me most about Armenia; the simplicity of the people and the rich culture of their place itself. Not to mention the breathtaking views. Weather is cold but the people are warm and kind. I recommend Armenia as a destination to our Kabayans not only because it’s super affordable but also because everything is just so beautiful there! I assure you it’s gonna be an overwhelming experience.” – Ms. Hanna Ramintas, Sales Executive, Dusit Hotel Marina



In behalf of Air Arabia, Mr. Sherif Ramadan expressed his gratitude, saying, “I just want to thank all the Filipino Community for making the trip more amazing and successful.”

Travelling oftentimes kindles a storyteller in you, we may see the world through someone else’s eyes, but seeing the world in person will in turn give memories and a story to tell others. Explore, spread the word and how a traveler feels!