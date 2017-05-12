Second Hot Palayok opens in Dubai

International R&B sensation Billy Crawford joins the ribbon-cutting and performs to ‘madlang people’

DUBAI – The second Hot Palayok in the UAE has been opened at Al Karama in Dubai on Thursday, May 4, wherein more than a hundred of VIPs were invited to try their authentic Filipino and Pan-Asian recipes.

In its grand opening, singer-host Billy Crawford was invited to grace the event together with the members of the restaurant and diplomats from the capital and Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Its spacious eatery can easily sit more than 200 customers. Its first store was also just recently opened in Abu Dhabi at Madinat Zayed Shopping Center.

An array of unlimited food was served to the guests. Mouth-watering combination of rice, vegetables, fish, and various other types of meat were put in the buffet area.

Crawford, one of the hosts of “It’s Showtime”, performed for his fans belting popular R&B songs.

He danced and sang to Chris Brown’s “Yeah 3x”, Jason Derulo’s “Talk Dirty”, Neyo’s “So Sick”, Journey’s “Faithfully”, The Black Eyed Peas’ “Bebot”, among others.

Hot Palayok offers the best of Pinoy’s delicacies, prepared on the spot. The guests were treated to a five-star-like dining experience with a musically enriched ambiance.

Strategically located behind ADCB Metro Station, corner of 39th St. and 6C St. Wasl Hub, its lunch buffet costs AED 29 but only available from Sunday to Thursday. Its services also include catering to all kinds of occasions.