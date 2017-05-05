Schuy Bird outguns Jazzville for AKAZ trophy

Dubai – The 2017 AKAZ 2-Day League Grand Launch basketball tournament which was inaugurated recently that catered 12 local teams from the region in the 5’8” Class D Unrated players category had its exciting championship game last Friday, April 28, at the PEBA Al Twar 2 gymnasium where crowd favorites Schuy Bird team defeated Jazzville team with the final score of 75-67.

The championship game showcased the veteran skills of Schuy Bird’s power forward Aye Fortuna and point guard Jim Jacinto who led their team in offensive scoring while Jazzville’s main men Dean Apor and Jerome Magsumbol were also hot in their game.

However, it was only decided in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter when Jazzville team failed to convert some shots leaving Schuy Bird to gain a comfortable five point lead with less than 45 seconds remaining.

Schuy Bird’s Fortuna and Jacinto took over in the dying seconds of the game maintaining their lead for an 8-point advantage winning the AKAZ 2DL Champions trophy.

“We had a great game, we came up prepared and focused to win this title,” said Schuy Bird team adviser Asi Cruz.

In the awarding ceremony, AKAZ Manager Nems Sembrano together with Commissioners Marlon Cinco, Richard Caliao and Ruzell Tamayo handed the mythical team awards to Dean Apor, Jerome Magsumbol, Richard Macahito, Leo Moniera and Paul Marquez, while Schuy Bird coaches JP Dimayuga and Bartlet Onez received the Best Coaches trophy.

AKAZ 2DL Season MVP was awarded to Jim Jacinto while Aye Fortuna took the Finals MVP after scoring a game high 25 points in the championship battle.