SC junks disbarment case vs Morales

MANILA – The Supreme Court March 28 dismissed the disbarment case against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales for lack of merit.

In a www.gmanetworknews.com report, SC spokesman Theodore Te was quoted as saying that the decision was unanimous among the justices.

The disbarment case comes from a complaint filed by defeated senatorial candidate Greco Belgica last week.

“Noting Mr. Belgica’s manifestation that he was aware of these cases but that he was not seeking the Ombudsman’s disbarment during her term, the Court said that his complaint seeks to charge the Ombudsman with violations of the Code of Professional Responsibility and ultimately seeks her disbarment,” the SC said.

But the SC also cited previous decisions which provide that an impeachable officer like Morales, who is a member of the Philippine Bar, cannot be charged with disbarment while still in office.

“The Court noted that Belgica’s logic — that the Ombudsman may be charged with disbarment during her incumbency but the penalty may only be imposed after her term ends — is faulty and clearly contravenes the established principle that the Ombudsman, who may be removed from office only by impeachment, cannot be charged with disbarment during her incumbency,” the SC decision added.

In Belgica’s complaint, he accused Morales of violating the Lawyer’s Oath and the Canon of Professional Responsibility when she approved earlier this month a resolution absolving former President Benigno Aquino III of charges for technical malversation and graft in relation to the implementation of the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP).

Belgica said Morales’ dismissal of the complaints against the former president, deprived Filipinos of “the right to procedural due process”. Aquino appointed Morales as Ombudsman in 2011.

“Taking into consideration the fact that the former president appointed her, her conduct of favoring the former president adversely reflected her fitness to practice law,” Belgica said in the report.

Former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad was indicted for usurpation of legislative powers for unlawfully issuing the National Budget Circular No. 541 that was used to carry out the DAP. The Ombudsman, however, said Aquino and Abad cannot be indicted for technical malversation because they did not “apply” public funds to other public purposes, the report added.

By: Sam Bautista