SBP submits new bid to host 2023 FIBA World Cup

DUBAI – Expect a charged finals battle in the first Pinay Ballers Dubai (PBD) winter league as two of the strongest teams are set to face each other for the title.

This as PBD announced that it has opened its Pinay Baller Dubai Basketball League – First Season last January 9 with 11 teams answering the call of the hardcourt.

First to grab a finals’ seat was the Ravens, beating Hotshots through a 24 point thrashing during their match last January 20. The Ravens made mincemeat of the Hotshots defenses dealing them a 55-31 defeat. Joanne Tadeo was hailed best player of the game.

In the following game, the Raging Comets challenged unbeaten Bin Hamooda Auto Chevrolet for the last finals berth at the Al Safa Sports Hall. Bin Hamooda took little effort to relegate the Comets to the battle for third with a 70-45 beating. Bheng Ortencio was declared best player of the game.

The championship match will be held on February 27 at the Al Safa Sport Hall. PBD is inviting everyone to witness the title battle royale of the first all women basketball league in Dubai. For more details please search the following hashtags in Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: #PinayBallersDubai #OurGameOurLeague #PBDwinterleague #womensbasketball

Pinay Ballers Dubai Basketball League – First Season

Meanwhile, the opening of PBD Basketball League First Season was also held last Friday, January 9.

The league will be participated by 11 promising teams namely, AUH Classic, Aspirants, BisDak, Captains, Hotshots, Magics, Panthers, Raging Comets, Sappho, Stallion, and Tunesquad. They all proudly paraded their team colors during the procession. A solemn prayer was thereafter lead by Esther Alaba of Team Captains which was followed by the singing of the Philippine National Anthem.

Lors Davis of Team Sappho, wearing a white jersey courtesy of National Olympic Committee, spearheaded the Oath of Sportsmanship. In her opening remarks, Archer Coloma, Pinay Ballers Dubai Vice President, expressed PBD’s appreciation to all the teams who made this first season possible. She regarded that in spite of numerous discussions and different suggestions, everyone finally came together and made this league happen.

She also invited everyone to support the National Olympic Committee in the upcoming National Sports Day on February 16.

The battle of the team muses then followed. Kath Santiago and Irish Alarcon, two of the pioneer members of PBD, asked the top 5 best muses on how they would represent their team and Pinay Ballers Dubai to the Filipino community. Before the announcement of winner, the Abu Dhabi Dance Troupe surprised the crowd with an intermission number.

Anna Murillo of AUH Classic, who also happened to be one of the players, bagged the title as PBD Best Muse.

By: Ryan Namia