Saudi’s famous artist now paints a colorful world

Negrense Larry F. Carumba is a multi-awarded visual artist who has been recognized for his exceptional passion and talent. In 2014, the Bagong Bayani Foundation, Inc. awarded him as Bagong Bayani for Culture and the Arts.

His artworks now adore the private collections of UAE Emirates Airlines, Saudi princesses, diplomats, CEOs and in the walls of art socialites in Saudi, Greece, South Africa, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Lebanon, United States of America, Syria, Jordan, among others.

In 2013, he was Best in Show Artist at the British Aerospace Art Exhibition organized by Jackie Owens. In 2011, his work was chosen as Best Painting in the Third International Exhibition in Real Colors 3 Albaylasan for Fine Arts. His painting was also chosen to be the official advertising material for 2012 global marketing campaign of Emirates Airways.

Simple things

Two decades ago, Larry was an ordinary OFW in search of greener pastures. “I didn’t dream big when I went abroad. I only aspired for simple things – to have a stable job so I can provide a comfortable life for my family.”

He worked in five different companies for 24 years. In his current company, he has been working for 13 years. How he became an influential visual artist, this is his story. “I started painting when I reached Saudi Arabia. With nothing to do after working hours, I have to find ways to keep me busy. I tried to learn the techniques of art for over 19 years. God’s guidance, passion and natural art instinct led me to where I am right now.”

The break

Larry had his break in 2010 when he participated for the first time in an international art exhibition in Saudi Arabia after years of seclusion as an artist without realizing he has the potential. “My three entries were good choices among the many 200 art collections of international highly-sought artists. From then on, life changed. There have been economic successes, recognitions, respect of art society all at the same time and still continuing until this day. This twist in my life has made me more determined to continue my mission as long as I am able to do so either abroad or back home when the time comes.”

Larry’s story is featured in Filipino Heroes in the Gulf, a book written by Ulysses V. Espartero which was published in Quezon City by Central Book Supply, Inc.

Despite the international honors, Larry is your typical Filipino migrant. “I am just like anybody else. I am the same ordinary person as others except my achievements and style of my art works – with neat usage of colors in realism. You don’t have to analyze my work. All what it takes is to directly appreciate them.”