Sarah bilang Valentina?

Si Sarah Lahbati na nga kaya ang gaganap as Valentina sa much-awaited movie project ng Star Cinema at Rea¬lity Entertainment na movie remake ng Pinay most popular heroine na si Darna?

May mga lumulutang na balita na si Liza Sobe¬rano na umano ang magpu-portray na Darna sa pag-atras ni Angel Locsin dahil sa kanyang problema sa likod. At ang magiging kalaban niya rito ay gagampanan daw ni Sarah.

Sa book launching ng libro ni Sarah under VRJ Books na pinamagatang ‘True Beauty (How To Glam Your Life Inside and Out’, ayaw mag-comment ng lady-love ni Richard Gutierrez kung siya nga ang gaganap na Valentina.

At 5’8” puwede sanang lumahok noon si Sarah sa mga beauty pageant pero hindi ito sumagi sa kanyang isipan. Mas gusto talaga niyang mag-showbiz na siya namang nangyari.

Ang Starstruck Season 5 finalist ay nagsimula ng kanyang career sa bakuran ng GMA hanggang kumalas sa Kapuso TV network. Ngayon ay nasa pangangalaga na siya ng Viva Artists Agency at mas visible ngayon sa mga programa ng Kapamilya Network.

Dapat sana’y kasama si Sarah sa isang TV series ng ABS-CBN, ang “Written In Our Stars” na pagsasamahan nila nina Piolo Pascual, Toni Gonzaga, at Sam Milby pero tuluyang na-shelved nang ipagbuntis ni Toni ang kanilang first born ng husband niyang si Paul Soriano na si Seve.

Si Sarah ay regular na napapanood sa Sunday musical show ng Dos, ang “ASAP” kung saan niya madalas naipakikita ang husay niya sa pagsayaw pero hindi gaanong nabibigyan ng pansin na isa rin siyang mahusay na mang-aawit.

Still on Sarah, inamin nito na kung muli silang magkakaroon ng baby ni Ri¬chard, gusto niya na maging boy ang kanilang next baby para may kalaro si Zion.

Samantala, marami ang nagtataka kung bakit hanggang ngayon ay Tita at Tito pa rin ang tawag niya sa mga magulang ni Richard na sina Eddie Gutierrez at Annabelle Rama.

“Nakasanayan ko na kasi,” simple niyang paliwanag.

Kahit apat na taong gulang pa lamang si Zion, mahilig umano ito sa mga classic singers and songs tulad ng Beatles, Frank Sinatra, at Elvis Presley na minana marahil sa kanyang Lolo Daddy na si Eddie na big fan ni Elvis.

******

Matapos ipakilala ang 18-year-old na si Sofia Andres sa teleseryeng “Princess and I” ni Kathryn Bernardo in 2012, muli siyang isinama sa hit TV series na “Forevermore” na tinampukan nina Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.  Napasama rin siya sa pelikulang “She’s Dating the Gangster” na pinagbidahan ng magka-loveteam na sina Kathryn at Daniel Padilla at isa naman siya sa leads ng indie movie na “Relaks, It’s Just Pag-ibig” in 2014.  Napasama rin siya sa pelikulang “My Ex and Whys” nina Liza Soberano at Enrique Gil maging sa horror movie na “Puwera Usog,” “Bloody Crayons” at ang Mother’s Day offering ng Regal Films, ang “Our Mighty Yaya” na pinagbibidahan ng Comedy Queen na si Ai-Ai de las Alas.

Halos dalawang taon na rin ang tambalan nina Sofia at Diego pero hindi ito gaanong napapansin kaya ganoon na lamang ang pagkabigla ng dalawa nang ipagkatiwala sa kanila ng ABS-CBN ang “Pusong Ligaw” na siyang maglulunsad sa kanilang loveteam to a higher level.

“It’s worth the wait,” pahayag ng 18-year-old teener na si Sofia.

Bukod kina Sofia at Diego, tampok din sa panghapong serye na “Pusong Ligaw” sina Beauty Gonzales, Bianca King, Enzo Pineda, Joem Bascon at Raymond Bagatsing.  Ang nasabing serye ay nagsimulang mapanood sa ere noong Lunes, April 24 ng hapon at siyang nakapalit ng hit afternoon TV drama series na “The Greatest Love” na pinagbibidahan ni Sylvia Sanchez at nagtapos noong Biyernes, April 21.

****

Nalulungkot ang mahusay na aktres na si Sylvia Sanchez dahil mami-miss niya ang kanyang `pamilyang’ nabuo sa loob ng pitong buwan, ang kanyang apat na anak sa serye na sina Dimples Romana, Andi Eigenmann, Matt Evans at Aaron Villaflor maging ang kanyang gumanap na apo na si Joshua Garcia at ang kanyang `greatest love’ na si Peter na ginampanan ng isa pang batikang actor na si Nonie Buencamino, gayundin ang bumbuo ng cast, ang production staff at ang apat na mahuhusay na director na binubuo nina Dado Lumibao, Jeffrey Jeturian, Mervyn Brondial at Paco Sta. Maria.

Masayang-masaya naman ang pakiramdam ni Sylvia dahil alam niyang marami silang napasaya at napaiyak na mga manonood na sobrang naka-relate sa kuwento ng serye kung saan ipinakita ng character niyang si Gloria ang kanyang selfless na pagmamahal sa kanyang apat na anak, apo at maging kay Peter.

Magsisilbi itong advance birthday gift sa kanya.  Ang ina ng magkapatid na Arjo at Ria Atayde na si Sylvia turns 46 on May 19.

