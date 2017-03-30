Safia Perfumes: The all-time favorite perfume shop of Filipinos

New shop soon to open in JLT

DUBAI – Looking for pasalubong for your family in the Philippines? Or are you just looking for an authentic perfume and save money at the same time?

Worry no more because Safia Perfumes will cover you for everything.

For almost three decades of existence in Dubai, Safia Perfumes, one of the most reliable retailers in the country, has been striving hard to offer a variety of perfumes with low prices (but does not compromise the quality) to its valued customers.

Filipino buyers think of this shop as having trusted quality scents, exceptional service, reasonable prices and complete variety of perfumes with different fragrances.

For as low as AED 3, you can now buy a small perfume in the shop. How cool is that?

Safia Perfumes & Cosmetics Co. CEO Dilip Kumar Tahiliani said that the perfume shops aim to make all their customers happy and satisfied not just on their first visit but every time they visit.

“We cater to them according to their budget. We want to help them by giving these perfumes at a low price and also save their hard-earned money,” he added.

With three existing stores in Karama, Satwa and Deira with very interactive employees, Tahiliani noted that a new shop will be erected soon in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

Branching out in JLT is just part of their initiative to service their loyal customers and more Filipinos in the Emirate.

Tahiliani, an Indian whose heart is for Filipinos, said that they are bound into four pillars: quality, service, price and variety.